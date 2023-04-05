Are NFL players getting bigger? Part one - offense

NFLcombineresults.com has the measurements for every player who has ever been invited to the NFL combine, although their data lacks arm length and hand size. They do have height and weight so I set about to answer the question in the title by looking at the average height for every offensive position group by year for offensive players. After refreshing my memory on how to use pivot tables and slicers (don’t ask) I was able to generate the plots below and the tables that follow.

It should surprise no one that the tallest guys on offense are the offensive tackles. Ever has it been and ever so it shall remain. At has been this way since the late 80s when the NFL combine began. The average height for an OT at the combine in 2023 was 78.1 inches which matched the largest ever. Compare this to the average height for an OT in 1991 which was 74.7 inches. So on average the offensive tackles invited to the combine are 3.4 inches taller than they were in 1991.

I always though QBs were taller on average than they actually are at the combine. In most years recently at the combine average QBs have been shorter than all but the average WR and the average RB.

Year WR TE RB QB OT OG OC 2023 72.7 77.0 70.4 73.9 78.1 76.1 75.5 2022 72.7 77.3 70.6 74.1 78.0 76.4 75.5 2021 72.8 76.6 70.1 74.8 78.1 76.3 75.6 2020 73.4 76.2 70.0 75.2 77.5 76.0 75.3 2019 73.1 76.3 70.4 74.8 77.7 75.9 75.4 2018 72.5 76.3 70.9 74.8 78.0 75.7 75.4 2017 72.9 76.3 70.3 74.6 78.0 76.0 75.2 2016 73.0 76.4 71.0 75.6 77.6 76.2 74.9 2015 72.8 76.4 70.1 74.6 77.8 76.1 75.0 2014 72.6 76.6 70.6 74.7 77.7 75.9 75.4 2013 72.6 76.9 69.9 75.3 77.6 75.6 75.5 2012 72.4 76.5 69.9 74.8 77.7 76.2 74.7 2011 72.9 76.2 70.3 75.5 77.6 76.1 74.8 2010 72.6 76.3 71.1 74.9 77.8 76.1 75.7 2009 72.8 76.4 70.7 74.6 77.6 75.7 75.0 2008 72.8 76.7 70.4 75.2 77.5 76.1 75.9 2007 73.0 76.7 70.6 75.2 77.4 75.6 75.0 2006 73.2 76.4 69.9 74.5 77.8 75.9 75.4 2005 72.9 76.2 70.7 74.9 78.0 76.3 75.6 2004 72.9 76.3 70.7 75.6 78.0 76.4 75.2 2003 72.9 76.4 71.2 74.4 77.6 76.4 74.8 2002 72.6 75.9 70.8 74.6 77.7 75.8 75.1 2001 72.4 75.9 70.4 73.9 77.3 76.0 75.1 2000 72.6 76.2 71.1 74.0 77.0 75.7 75.3 1999 72.4 75.7 70.2 74.3 77.7 75.9 75.6 1998 72.7 76.6 70.7 74.6 77.3 76.0 75.8 1997 71.9 76.5 70.7 74.8 77.3 75.9 75.9 1996 72.2 75.7 70.9 74.2 77.5 75.5 74.8 1995 72.0 75.5 70.6 74.5 77.0 75.8 74.5 1994 71.6 75.9 70.9 74.6 77.1 75.6 75.4 1993 71.9 75.5 70.1 74.5 76.5 75.4 75.7 1992 71.5 75.5 71.0 74.4 77.4 75.5 75.6 1991 71.6 75.0 71.0 74.4 76.5 74.7 75.1 1990 71.0 75.0 70.6 74.4 77.1 75.2 75.3 1989 71.4 75.9 71.4 74.1 77.4 76.1 74.8 1988 71.8 75.7 70.8 74.1 77.4 75.6 75.3

Every position with the exception of RB has gotten taller on average over time. The average height of running backs at the combine in 1988 was 70.8 inches. The average height of running backs at the combine in 2023 was 70.4 inches. There were a few years were the average running back was just under six feet tall.

For offensive line guys, it’s also interesting to see how average weight have changed over the years at the combine.

Tackles have always been taller, but guards have gotten taller and much much heavier than they were 25 years ago. The average guard at the combine in 1988 was 75.6 inches tall and weighed 276.2 pounds. The average guard at the combine in 2021 was 76.3 inches tall and weighed 313.4 pounds which was more than the average OT weight (311.3).

Year OT OT OG OG OC OC 2023 78.1 315.6 76.1 312.4 75.5 304.1 2022 78.0 318.1 76.4 315.4 75.5 301.8 2021 78.1 311.3 76.3 313.4 75.6 308.4 2020 77.5 317.0 76.0 315.6 75.3 307.3 2019 77.7 313.8 75.9 308.9 75.4 305.5 2018 78.0 308.2 75.7 313.1 75.4 303.9 2017 78.0 311.0 76.0 312.6 75.2 300.9 2016 77.6 312.4 76.2 309.7 74.9 299.7 2015 77.8 312.3 76.1 319.1 75.0 301.7 2014 77.7 311.8 75.9 314.4 75.4 306.1 2013 77.6 314.2 75.6 315.9 75.5 306.7 2012 77.7 314.5 76.2 316.4 74.7 301.4 2011 77.6 318.3 76.1 311.2 74.8 302.9 2010 77.8 316.0 76.1 314.1 75.7 304.2 2009 77.6 312.9 75.7 316.7 75.0 300.9 2008 77.5 314.1 76.1 309.5 75.9 302.1 2007 77.4 311.4 75.6 314.1 75.0 299.2 2006 77.8 318.5 75.9 320.8 75.4 302.8 2005 78.0 317.1 76.3 316.8 75.6 306.2 2004 78.0 318.3 76.4 314.9 75.2 301.9 2003 77.6 315.6 76.4 316.0 74.8 299.7 2002 77.7 319.5 75.8 317.6 75.1 297.6 2001 77.3 326.7 76.0 308.4 75.1 302.0 2000 77.0 320.1 75.7 310.4 75.3 292.5 1999 77.7 321.5 75.9 311.7 75.6 304.7 1998 77.3 314.5 76.0 311.1 75.8 297.1 1997 77.3 311.4 75.9 305.3 75.9 296.3 1996 77.5 310.7 75.5 303.3 74.8 295.4 1995 77.0 307.6 75.8 307.9 74.5 290.1 1994 77.1 304.4 75.6 301.7 75.4 293.1 1993 76.5 306.3 75.4 299.3 75.7 286.4 1992 77.4 299.2 75.5 292.7 75.6 289.9 1991 76.5 292.3 74.7 287.3 75.1 286.3 1990 77.1 283.9 75.2 281.2 75.3 282.8 1989 77.4 286.8 76.1 288.7 74.8 273.0 1988 77.4 285.9 75.6 276.2 75.3 275.1

The increase in the average weight of guards is substantial, but it is not new. The big jump happened in the early 90s when the average guard went from 290 to 300 pounds, then all the way up to 310 pounds in the late 90s. The average weight for guards at the combine peaked in 2006 at 320.8 pounds. It came close to that again in 2015. The peak for OT weight came in 2001 at 326.7 pounds. It came all the way down to 308.2 pounds in 2018. That’s not too different from the average weight for tackles at the combine in 1993 which was 306.3 pounds.

Centers have been fairly stable since the initial “weight gain” that hit all OL positions in the late 80s. The average weight for centers at the combine in 1996 was 295.4 pounds. The average weight for centers at the combine in 2022 was 301.8 pounds.

For those who like color-coded tables (apologies to those readers who are color-blind) below is the OL height weight average table by year showing green as high values and red as low values.

I plan to do this same study for defensive players at the combine during the lull and boredom that occurs after the draft.