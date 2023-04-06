2023 NFL Draft Profile: Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is Wisconsin center, Joe Tippmann. He is a 6’6”, 313-pound center who played his college ball at Wisconsin and is considered one of the top center prospects in the draft. The Draft Network has him ranked as their second-best center in the draft and their 38th-best overall prospect in the entire 2023 NFL Draft.

He has been the Badger's starting center for the past two seasons and was their best run blocker according to Pro Football Focus this past season. He also only allowed one sack and five pressures during his 338 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

Joe Tippmann...



What is a CENTER doing moving like THIS? pic.twitter.com/EmVGiV7bII — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 24, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 313 pounds

40-time: N/A

Arm Length: 32 3/4”

Hands: 10 3/4”

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Has a good combination of height, weight, and athleticism

Moves well for a man of his size

Displays high football IQ and can be trusted to make the calls at the line

Scheme diverse player who played in zone and power schemes while at Wisconsin

Likely a plug-and-play starter on day one

Effective as a run and pass blocker but is at his best as a run blocker

Capable of pulling and moving well in space and effectively getting into the second level of the defense

Anchors and does not get pushed backward often

Has big strong hands and a powerful punch

Is a physical player who will play through the whistle and dump defenders on the ground

Weaknesses

Taller than your average center and sometimes plays a bit too tall and struggles with shorter defenders

Sometimes plays a bit over-aggressive which gets him in trouble and off balance

His mechanics need some work

Struggles with his balance at times

What other analysts are saying about Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann

Two-year starter with the weight room strength and athleticism for work in a variety of run schemes. Tippmann is taller than your average center, but he can bend enough to neutralize at the point of attack. He’s a fluid move blocker who can make wide pulls, climbing cut-offs and adjustments to moving targets in space. He’s recognized for his football intelligence in the pivot and is an effective communicator. He needs to play with better posture and tighter hands to stay mirrored in protection and to improve his body control through engagement. Tippmann’s size, strength, smarts and athleticism should help him become a starter in the NFL. - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

In conclusion, Tippmann projects as a day-one starting center for multiple NFL offenses and schemes. Tippmann is a scheme-versatile blocker that impresses on both running and passing plays. His power and athleticism allow him to win single or double-team reps. Tippmann is the quarterback of the offensive line and his knowledge of blocking schemes will assist his acclimation to the league. He has the physical ability to develop into a long-term starting center in the league. - The Draft Network’s Damian Parson

Joe Tippmann is a center for Wisconsin’s pro-style offense that uses both zone and gap-run schemes. He played in 26 games, starting 23 of them, with all the starts coming at center. He also has a handful of snaps at right guard in 2 games during his freshman season. Tippmann is on the tall side for interior offensive lineman, especially center, but he is a good athlete who moves well for his size. He looks lean, but still has the ability to add some weight. He is a tough competitor who will finish blocks and play through the whistle from time to time. - SIS

Final Thoughts

There are not many good center draft prospects in this draft, but Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann is among the good ones and arguably may be the best one. With it being a weaker class with only a few top centers available, I have a hard time seeing him or the others falling to the Broncos in the third round.

Head Coach Sean Payton recently said that the team views Lloyd Cushenberry as their starter and did sign a veteran backup. So, it is possible we do not see the Broncos address the center position with one of their early draft picks, but we shall see.

If Tippmann did fall to the third round and the Broncos selected him, he would give them a potential day-one starting center. He would come in and compete with Cushenberry for the center job and that would be one of the more interesting positional battles to watch during camp.

I have my doubts that he and other top centers will make it to the third round, but if they do, I would not be shocked if the Broncos ended up selecting one of them.