Broncos Country likes the direction Sean Payton has the Broncos headed

It’s survey results time for the poll we ran last week to garner a temperature check on the state of fans in Broncos Country. The Denver Broncos have, once again, gone through massive upheaval and change in the offseason as they, once again, search for the right mix to return the franchise to playoff contention.

In that survey I had mentioned that these temperature checks hit absolute rock bottom late last season, but with the hiring of Sean Payton we saw optimism return. Those results showed a 95% confidence rating from fans after the hiring. However, we’ve had a few months to digest and the main part of free agency complete. Where do we stand today? Still pretty decent, actually.

While there was a minimal slip in confidence, we won’t cry over spilled milk at 93%. In free agency, we saw Payton and the Broncos shift the roster heavily towards a run-oriented offense. This should help Russell Wilson return to the playmaking x-factor he has been nearly his entire career. In theory anyway...

We still have a long ways to go in the offseason and with little draft capital, Payton will have to coach an excellent season to get Denver back in the mix late in seasons.

