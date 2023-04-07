2023 NFL Draft Profile: Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris

If the Denver Broncos are going to be searching for diamonds in the rough in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, they may need to look at guys who previously had second or third round grades but a poor NFL Combine performance tanked their stock. Enter Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris.

Mike Morris — Edge / Defensive Line — Michigan

Height: 6’5” Weight: 275 lbs.

Bench Press: 22 reps | Arm Length: 33 1/2” | Hands: 10”

40 Yard Dash: 4.95 | 3 Cone Drill: 7.46 | 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.65

Morris was considered at least a third round pick before the Combine, but he literally bomb in his combine performance. He scored in the bottom percentile historically in nearly every category. The numbers actually belied what scouts saw on tape, but the numbers are so bad they can’t be ignored either. This will affect his draft stock.

However, if he ends up falling then he could be a guy the Broncos could end up looking hard at. They need players who can produce and Morris did produce in his final season at Michigan. He improved at every level in his senior season and with the right coaching could end up being a guy that sticks around on an NFL roster despite the poor week at the combine.

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Positives: I am not a big college guy, so I must take what the draftniks say about players here in this section. The consensus positives on Morris would be his motor and hand use and is both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme fit.

Negatives: His negatives seem to be his run stopping ability and overall explosiveness. He can also play himself out of position. Two of those negatives are certainly coachable.

Overall: Later Rounds

Fit With the Broncos

I’ve always preferred game performances over combine performances, so I’d be perfectly fine with a guy like Mike Morris falling into the Broncos’ lap on Day 3. He needs coaching and work out the finer points of his game, but he has the prototypical size of an NFL defensive lineman. I think he could certainly develop into a quality NFL player and for a later round pick that is what you would look for.