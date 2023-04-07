2023 NFL Draft Profile: Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren

The Denver Broncos made a big splash this free agency period signing Mike McGlinchey to fortify their right tackle position. Long-time starter Garett Bolles is slated to be their left tackle for 2023, but they could certainly use tackle prospect to groom for the future.

The best tackles in this year’s class will be off the board by the time Denver’s selections roll around in the third round, but if they are looking for a developmental prospect on Day 3 of the draft—Pittsburgh’s Carter Warren is a name to remember. He met with the Broncos at the Combine and his Pro Day, so there should be little doubt he is on their radar.

Carter Warren — Offensive Tackle —Pittsburgh

Height: 6’5 1/2” Weight: 311 lbs.

Bench Press: 18 reps | Arm Length: 35 3/8” | Hands: 9 1/8”

40 Yard Dash: N/A | 3 Cone Drill: N/A | 20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

Warren was a four-star recruit coming out of Passaic High School in New Jersey and had no shortage of collegiate teams interested in him. After considering multiple offers, he committed to Pittsburgh, but it took a while for the high-profile recruit to hit his stride.

He redshirted his first year on campus in 2017 and didn’t play in any games in 2018. In 2019, he earned a starting job tasked with protecting Kenny Pickett’s blindside. He saw 865 total offensive snaps in thirteen games, but allowed 35 quarterback hurries and two sacks over the season.

Over the next two years, Warren would improve and halve his hurries allowed and improve his pass protection. He was well on his way to becoming a quality pro-caliber prospect and started 23 more games as a sophomore and junior and tallied nearly 1,700 snaps. Alas, his sixth-year senior 2022 season ended abruptly after suffering a torn meniscus early in the season.

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Positives: Pro-ready physique with exceptional arm length and an elite wingspan. Experienced prospect with 39 starts and over 2,700 offensive snaps. Has played both left and right tackle, but projects best at the former. Displays good technique and active hands engaging defenders. Gains solid depth in his kick slide and displays good footwork. Demonstrates the ability to move the opposition of the ball and does fairly well sustaining blocks. Well-respected player who worked hard to improve and was voted as a team captain for the Panthers.

Negatives: Torn meniscus held him out most of last season and has kept him sidelined for most of the pre-draft process. An average athlete in space who needs to do better keeping his pad level down when on the move. Can get off-balance and become susceptible to inside moves from defenders. Blitz diagnosis [especially on inside pressure] is suspect and leaves him vulnerable to attack. Average run blocker who should finish blocks better due to his size and ability.

Overall: Day 3 prospect.

Warren’s Fit With the Broncos

The Broncos need a developmental prospect at offensive tackle and Warren profiles as a blindside protector who could eventually start down the road.

He has a ton of experience which should help his transition to the pros, but average run-blocking ability, virtually no workout numbers, and average athleticism on tape will likely relegate him to a Day 3 selection.

As stated earlier, he has met with the team at multiple points on the pre-draft circuit, so it’s evident there is some interest there. It’s just a matter of how much and when they would consider drafting him.

Positional premium may cause him to be drafted a bit earlier than expected, but feel he would provide good value at Denver’s fifth-round selection or via a trade down in the fourth-round that nets them extra draft capital.