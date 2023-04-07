Report: Broncos are expected to have a top-30 visit with Syracuse running back Sean Tucker

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are expected to bring in Syracuse running back Sean Tucker in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

Per source, Broncos held top 30 visit with Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker.

Broncos also expected to bring in Syracuse RB Sean Tucker for top 30 visit.

6-5, 250 Schoonmaker had 35 catches, 418 yds, 3 TDs in 2022.

5-10, 210 Tucker combined for 2,556 yds, 23 TDs in 2021-22. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2023

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Sean Tucker is a 5’9”, 209-pound running back who is viewed as a day three pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Draft Network has him ranked as their 12th-best running back in the draft and their 170th overall prospect in the entire NFL Draft.

Tucker played a total of three seasons at Syracuse and turned into one of their key offensive players during that span. During his three seasons with the team, he totaled 3,182 yards rushing, averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and found the end zone 27 times. He also added 64 receptions for 622 yards and 4 touchdowns as well. This past season, he rushed for 1,060 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and had 11 rushing touchdowns. He added 36 receptions for 254 yards and an additional 2 receiving touchdowns as well.

Sean Tucker’s career stats at Syracuse:



92.2 Rushing Grade

3,203 Rush Yards

27 Touchdowns

139 Missed Tackles Forced pic.twitter.com/76vp6yXYWw — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 6, 2023

I recently did a scouting report on Tucker and came away impressed with his potential. He is an explosive back who can contribute in the passing game while also being a homerun threat out of the backfield.

Strengths

Has top-end speed and reportedly timed in the 4.3”s while working out

Was a 100 and 200-meter sprinter in high school and college and that translates to the field

Has excellent burst and is dangerous in the open field

Well built back who is a compact runner who runs low to the ground

A well-balanced runner who keeps that balance through contact

While not a physical runner, he does break through arm tackles and tends to fall forward

Has quick feet and makes quick cuts in the open field

Is able to make defenders miss in space

Has shown he can be a contributor in the passing game

Played through injuries and showed he has the competitive toughness teams look for in prospects

Carried the ball 200+ times in the past two seasons and showed he can be a bell cow back if needed

Only had four fumbles in the past two seasons, so he has flashed solid ball protection

Weaknesses

Pass protection is not good and will need to be developed better in the NFL

While he has flashed in the passing game, he has been inconsistent there at times

May not be a bell-cow back in the NFL

Not a powerful runner and could struggle at breaking tackles in the NFL

Can be inconsistent in between the tackles and sometimes leaves some yards on the field

Can be inconsistent at hitting the hole at times

The Broncos are likely in the market for another running back because of the uncertainty surrounding Javonte Williams rehab from a major knee injury. It is unlikely that he will be 100% by the start of the season and could start the season on the PUP and may never be fully back at all this season. So, with an extra emphasis on the run game, it would make sense to add another back or two to go with veteran Samaje Perine and I think Tucker could be that guy.

He can be an explosive rotational back in the backfield with Perine while also being a factor in the passing game. I like his upside, and I think he could do well in an offense coached by Sean Payton. So, we shall see what the Broncos do in the draft in a few weeks. I fully expect them to add a back via the draft at some point, but who and when is the question.