Report: Broncos held a top-30 visit with Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos held a top-30 pre-draft visit with Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Broncos also expected to bring in Syracuse RB Sean Tucker for top 30 visit.

6-5, 250 Schoonmaker had 35 catches, 418 yds, 3 TDs in 2022.

5-10, 210 Tucker combined for 2,556 yds, 23 TDs in 2021-22. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 6, 2023

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

He played a total of four seasons(including a lost covid year) for Michigan and during that span, he was productive for the Wolverines for the past two seasons. During his four-year career, he totaled 54 receptions for 637 yards and 7 touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 35 receptions for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Schoonmaker is a 6’5”, 251-pound tight end who played his college ball at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. He participated in last month’s NFL Scouting Combine and tested well in a loaded tight-end class. He ran a 4.63 40-time, a 33.5 vertical inch jump, and a 10’7” broad jump at the event. However, he will be a 25-year-old rookie and only projects to be a number two or three tight end in a run-oriented offense.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Schoonmaker a versatile tight end who could eventually turn into a full-time TE2 for an offense.

Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight-end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands. He could see action early but might need a year or so before he works himself into a full-time TE2 role.

The Broncos lack adequate depth at tight end so it makes sense that they are doing their homework on multiple prospects at that position. They have 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich likely penciled in as a starter with blocking specialist Chris Manhertz expected to play a good amount of snaps as well. However, the depth behind those two appears wide open. Albert Okwuegbunam fell out of favor with the previous coaching staff and is firmly on the roster bubble entering camp and will likely face competition for his roster spot. So, adding a player like Schoonmaker to the mix in the late rounds of the draft makes sense.

Schoonmaker being 25 sucks, but he does add potential as a depth player who can be added late in the draft. He comes with blocking skills which I think is what has Sean Payton and the Broncos intrigued while also being able to contribute in the passing game. It is a very deep tight end class, so there are multiple prospects I would rather see the Broncos select, but Schoonmaker on late day 3 would make sense.