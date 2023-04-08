Have you entered the sweepstakes for the Broncos’ “2023 Mexico Tour” yet?

Hall-of-Fame running back Terrell Davis joins Pro Bowler QB Jake Plummer in Mexico on April 29th and 30th, to visit with Broncos Country. It was announced by the official @BroncosEspanol twitter on April 5th and retweeted by Davis earlier today.

“We return to Mexico!” the tweet reads, “We are happy to announce that on April 29 and 30 we will be visiting with Terrell Davis and Jake Plummer, plus we will have many surprises.”

Back in March, the Denver Broncos shared a sweepstakes opportunity for two winners (each with a guest) to attend the “2023 Mexico Tour. Attendees will arrive April 26th and depart April 30th.

You can see the full post here, and enter the sweepstakes here. Note that entrants must be 21+ and have a valid passport at the time of departure and return in order to win.

The official Broncos En Español account assured that details about the event would be coming soon, so stay tuned for more.

I hope everyone is having a happy offseason so far! The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up so soon, too. April is going to be a busy month for the Broncos!