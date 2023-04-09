Broncos set to introduce alternate helmet in 2023

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos teased a new alternate helmet a few days ago and social media has run wild with it.

Of course, the team’s Twitter/social media account was very vague, as you can see.

Some thought the tease meant the helmet will be white.

But the team’s website points out the Broncos have not yet released details of what the helmet looks like or when it will be worn.

This comes about from a recent rule change that allows teams to wear a second helmet shell that can be a different color than the primary shell. We have seen a version of this with the Color Rush snot rocket “D” helmet in the last few seasons. Though the color remains the same as the primary helmet.

Here’s hoping the alternate helmet is not white but goes back to the royal blue with the snot rocket.

Broncos president Damani Leech at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix:

“As you know, the league changed that policy a couple years ago, allowing teams to have more flexibility with helmets. That’s something we’re definitely exploring. We do have the possibility of doing it this year, so we’re exploring that as well.”

