Introducing the 257th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Alex Forsyth!

At long last in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos drafted an offensive lineman with the 257th pick in the seventh round. Welcome Alex Forsyth of the Oregon Ducks!

Being the last of the Broncos’ picks at 257th overall, Forsyth waited a while for his name to be called; still, in his presser last night he only expressed gratitude for getting drafted, and excitement for heading to Denver.

“I didn’t really have many expectations going into the draft just because I wanted to keep them low and just kind of be excited fort wherever I ended up,” Forsyth explained, “That’s exactly what happened. I know I’m in the right place.”

Asked whether he believes he’ll be a center in the NFL, Forsyth shared that he can play “all interior three,” but has spent the most time starting at center. “That’s been kind of my home for the past couple of years,” he said.

The OL played for different coaches and in different offensive schemes in college, and he feels that it helped him expand his “football palette.”

“This past year, we were predominantly a counter and power team. I think about 70 percent of our runs were counter or power,” he shared, “Playing in a bunch of different teams—there was a lot of play action last year and then some under center for the true power-I formation.”

“Getting all that experience has been really valuable for me,” he added.

Forsyth also mentioned that his transition from guard and tackle to center was smooth in college, which he largely credits to being a “cerebral player,” noting that he sees himself as someone with good leadership qualities.

Looking ahead now, the center can’t wait to get started working with HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson.

“Both have really impressive resumes. I’m really excited to get to work with them.”