Horse Tracks: Broncos 2023 additions to cleanse 2022 losing ways

Change has finally come to the Denver Broncos roster. The absolute disaster that was the 2022 Broncos are now bursting with new additions, promising to change the woeful ways of football in Denver.

In March, free agency brought 12-players in from other teams and returned Alex Singleton after a standout year. 10-players with expiring contracts were shown the door. When you consider a 53-person roster and a shift of 23 people either coming or going, free agency alone has all the potential to remake this Denver Broncos squad.

But wait... There’s more...

Over the weekend, the Broncos drafted 5-players and traded for TE Adam Trautman from the Saints in the 2023 Draft. It’s the infusion of youth and speed that’s going to be the hallmark of these newcomers to the Mile High City. Most importantly, the Broncos are now out from under the draft obligations shackled to them in the 2022 Russell Wilson trade.

But wait... There’s still more...

According to the MHR Undrafted Free Agent Tracker, the Broncos are poised to bring in an additional 17-players into camp and have invited 2 more to rookie camp. Remember, the Denver Broncos consistently feature undrafted free agents on their roster come regular season kickoff.

Folks, there are 37 new faces (Alex Singleton is a returning face) in the Broncos locker room now. Talent and skill have been stockpiled in an attempt to weed out the woeful losing ways that have plagued this franchise for the longest period in my lifetime. The turnaround may not be instant, but every opportunity exists to bring this team success. Now let’s see who makes it and who is shown the door. The moves made in the coming months will be the most telling about where the Denver Broncos are headed. So far, I like what I am seeing.

HEADLINES

Adam Trautman asked to be traded by the Saints, and got what he wanted - ProFootballTalk

An open highway: Why WR Marvin Mims Jr. stood out to the Broncos

"You still saw the speed and the way he tracks the ball and the hands and the toughness in the run game for a guy who’s not that big," General Manager George Paton said. "His transition after the catch on the screens. We just feel, for his size, he’s real

Denver Broncos 2023 NFL draft | 9news.com

Broncos general manager George Paton on NFL 2023 Draft in Kansas City

Tight end Adam Trautman happy with trade to Broncos | 9news.com

Fourth-year tight end Adam Trautman thought his skills were boxed in as a blocker last year by the Saints. He will be reunited with coach Sean Payton in Denver.

The Broncos' 2023 draft class: Key stats and NFL.com's scouting reports

Get to know the Broncos' five 2023 draft picks with analysts from an NFL.com analyst and stats from Pro Footbacll Focus.

NFL world reacts to brutal Russell Wilson trade news

The Denver Broncos trade for Russell Wilson looks absolutely brutal in hindsight after the Seattle Seahawks made their final picks.

PJ Mustipher signs undrafted free agent with Denver Broncos

Penn State DT PJ Mustipher signs undrafted free agent contract.

Warren Ericson receives rookie mini camp invite with Denver Broncos

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson has found an NFL home for the moment, as he received a rookie mini camp invite from the Denver Broncos.

Sources - NFL targets May 11 to release 2023 schedule - ESPN

The NFL is targeting May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

2023 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders 'ashamed' of NFL after only 1 HBCU player picked - ESPN

Deion Sanders tweeted Saturday that he is "ashamed" of 31 NFL teams after Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden was the lone HBCU player drafted this year.

LB Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter drowns in pool - ESPN

Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Browns will start training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia - ProFootballTalk

Aaron Rodgers has quickly embraced the New York sports scene - ProFootballTalk

Tristan Wirfs is moving from right tackle to left tackle for the Buccaneers - ProFootballTalk

FMIA: A Night in the Raiders' Draft Room and 12 Minutes With C.J. Stroud - ProFootballTalk

Peter King hits the road for the 2023 NFL Draft with in-depth accounts from the Raiders' draft room during round one and the Texans' facility one day later.

Patriots' Bill Belichick on QB Mac Jones entering 2023: 'We all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year'

Following the first round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave QB Mac Jones a vote of confidence heading into 2023.

Steelers' rare 2023 NFL Draft haul: Pittsburgh hadn't used its picks like this since 1985 - CBSSports.com

It was a unique but successful draft for the black and gold

Ten NFL veteran moves that should be made after 2023 NFL Draft: Trey Lance to Vikings, Dalvin Cook to Bills - CBSSports.com

Some big-name proposals now that the draft is complete

2023 NFL undrafted free agent tracker: Team-by-team list of prospect signings after NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

Here's a rundown of every undrafted rookie signing so far