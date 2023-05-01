Report: Denver Broncos picked up WR Jerry Jeudy’s fifth-year option

According to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro, the Denver Broncos have picked up wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s fifth-year option. Jeudy will now make $12.978 million dollars during the 2024 season and that fifth-year is fully guaranteed.

The Denver Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy in the first round, 15th overall, during the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has had an up-and-down career with the Broncos. During his three-year career with the Broncos, Jeudy totaled 157 receptions for 2,295 yards, and 9 touchdowns. However, this past year, Jeudy really turned up his game and potentially solidified himself as the Broncos' number-one receiver.

After returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him during the early portions of the 2022 season, Jeudy went off in the final six games of the season. He totaled 37 catches for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns. If you average that out over a 17-game season, he would have been on pace for 105 catches for 1,482 yards, and he did that in a bad offense with Brett Rypien throwing him the ball at times.

Now, with offensive mastermind Sean Payton running the team and the Broncos' offense, things should only improve with Jeudy moving forward.

He will join a receiving core that now has Jeudy locked up for two years, Courtland Sutton, a returning Tim Patrick, newly added deep threat Marvin Mims Jr., the recently signed Marquez Callaway, the healing K.J. Hamler, and others in the Broncos' deep receiving core.

The Broncos and Jeudy getting to this point did not look likely at times during this offseason. Jeudy was the subject of many trade rumors throughout the offseason and ones that lingered into the draft. However, prior to the draft, General Manager George Paton squashed those rumors. He told reporters that he and the Broncos are “really high” on Jeudy and that he is going to be here with the Broncos moving forward.

“I think I spoke at the owner’s meetings, we’re high — really high — on Jerry,” Paton said. “We don’t anticipate doing anything with Jerry. Jerry finished strong, the last five games over 500 yards. He was one of the top receivers in the league. We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

Now, the Broncos have their presumed number-one wide receiver locked up for two seasons and is now paired with head coach Sean Payton. Hopefully, Payton can get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track and Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos offense can have a productive year in 2023.