Broncos Country... the hardcore football fans are now in the dregs of the most boring part of the year. For goodness sake, our articles today about the Denver Broncos are dissecting a Day 2 3rd round draft pick and the official team site writing of all things a schedule prediction.

Send help.

So for the orange and blue out there, I’ll throw out something to chew on that I haven’t heard much ado about. I found it pretty interesting that Sean Payton said before the draft, “We’re going to take the best player.”

At the time I read that, I thought, “We’ll just see about that.” I’ve been watching this team for a long time and know this roster pretty damn well. There’s a lot of positions that just don’t make sense to seek. I honestly think I am one of the guys that falls squarely in the “BPA is a myth” bucket.

So before the draft, my preview had our big needs as follows: C, ILB, TE with other needs being CB, Safety, and Guard.

And what did the Broncos end up grabbing through the draft?

WR Marvin Mims Jr. is the one possible argument throughout everything about them going after the best player on their board.

ILB Drew Sanders is a steal in my books by the way.

CB Riley Moss they loved enough that they traded up for him.

Safety JL Skinner...check.

Center Alex Forsyth was there in the 7th and screams developmental center.

Oh yeah, and they traded for Tight End Adam Trautman from the Saints.

Remember this next year when draft time rolls around: if Sean Payton says they are taking the best players he is lying through his teeth.

And kudos to him for it. For far too many years the Broncos have been transparent with how they went about the draft process. Keep ‘em guessing, Payton!

