Broncos face a difficult strength of schedule in 2023

With the 2023 NFL regular season schedule being released on Thursday, I thought it would be a good idea to take a peak at the strength of schedule the Denver Broncos will face. It’s tough to project SOS during the offseason, but I found data that tends to show that it actually does matter. Teams that face a difficult strength of schedule tend to miss out on the playoffs.

First, per NFL Research, we have the straight up strength of schedule for each team based on the win-loss totals from 2022.

NFL Strength of Schedules TEAM SOS TEAM SOS Philadelphia Eagles .566 Miami Dolphins .554 New York Giants .549 New England Patriots .549 Dallas Cowboys .549 New York Jets .545 Buffalo Bills .542 Washington Commanders .535 Los Angeles Rams .533 Las Vegas Raiders .524 Arizona Cardinals .519 Denver Broncos .517 Seattle Seahawks .517 Los Angeles Chargers .517 San Francisco 49ers .514 Kansas City Chiefs .512 Cincinnati Bengals .510 Chicago Bears .497 Minnesota Vikings .497 Detroit Lions .495 Baltimore Ravens .484 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .483 Jacksonville Jaguars .477 Green Bay Packers .476 Pittsburgh Steelers .470 Cleveland Browns .460 Carolina Panthers .453 Tennessee Titans .448 Indianapolis Colts .434 Houston Texans .431 New Orleans Saints .427 Atlanta Falcons .417

This happens to be the chart most people criticize since it is taking the win-loss totals from the previous season, which can vary wildly from season to season. So, instead, I looked over at Sharp Football Analysis for something that has a much better track record of predicting actual outcomes.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2023!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Saints

2️⃣ Falcons

3️⃣ Panthers

4️⃣ Colts

5️⃣ Bears



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Dolphins

2️⃣9️⃣ Raiders

3️⃣0️⃣ Chiefs

3️⃣1️⃣ Bills

3️⃣2️⃣ Patriots



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/3WVlscL9OF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 13, 2023

They took the “projected” win totals for each team to build their own strength of schedule. The outcome was wildly different for some teams, but not others. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs shot up from middle of the pack to the third most-difficult schedule. While the San Francisco 49ers, who were right next to the Chiefs above, plummeted the 10th easiest schedule.

The showed that using projected win totals brought results:

Are Strength of Schedule projections accurate? Short answer: YES - of the 7 teams that actually had the easiest 2022 schedules, 6 went to the playoffs (Eagles, 49ers, Jaguars, Cowboys, Chargers, Chiefs) - of the 7 teams that actually had the hardest 2022 schedules, 2 went to the playoffs (Dolphins, Bengals) - of the 11 teams that actually had the hardest 2022 schedules, only 3 went over their win total (Bengals, Steelers, Jets)

The ironic thing here is that the Denver Broncos ranked 12th hardest schedule in both cases. Compared to 2022, this is a jump of five spots. Which means, they will face a tough road to victory this season than they did last season. Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him.