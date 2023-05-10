Report: Broncos have released outside linebacker Jake Martin

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos released veteran outside linebacker Jake Martin. After the Broncos traded away Bradley Chubb at the deadline, they made a move to acquire Martin. With a trade with the Jets, the Broncos surrendered a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round selection.

Per wire, Broncos have released OLB Jake Martin, the Cherokee Trail HS product. He has $1m full guarantee on $4.25m salary so a surprise. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 10, 2023

This move saves the Broncos $3.8 million dollars in cap space to use elsewhere on the roster. They currently need depth along the offensive line, especially at tackle, and have been linked to veteran running back Kareem Hunt recently. So, we shall see if this move was made to free up cap space for another move or two.

After his trade to the Broncos, Martin played a total of five games for them and totaled 2 tackles and 1 sack. So, it did not end up being a beneficial trade for the Broncos in the end. Martin seemed like an odd man out in a crowded edge-rushing room, but I assumed he would at least make it to training camp. Injuries happen, and this unit has dealt with plenty of injuries in the past. However, the Broncos staff felt like it was time to move on and rely on the remaining edge rushers on their roster.

Veteran Randy Gregory flashed brilliant play when healthy, but was rarely healthy for the team last season. Behind him, you have the up-and-coming Baron Browning, 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper, Aaron Patrick, 2022 UDFA Christopher Allen, and UDFA’s, Thomas Incoom and Marcus Haynes.

This unit has plenty of potential, but has been plagued with injuries and has more questions than answers as they head into the summer months. Hopefully, they can all stay healthy this upcoming season and ideally, we see a few of these guys put it all together and improve.