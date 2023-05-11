Broncos single-game tickets go on sale today

It’s that time of the year again. The Denver Broncos will be releasing a limited number of single-game tickets to the public on Thursday, May 11, 2023 shortly after they announce their 2023 regular season schedule at 6 p.m. Mile High time.

The team has an e-mail alert setup for when these tickets go on sale, which you can sign up for here. You will also be able to purchase full-price tickets through Ticketmaster.

Despite a long drought since Super Bowl 50, where the Broncos have lost 10+ games in five of the last six seasons, the demand for season-tickets remains strong. Denver has sold out every game since 1970 and has over 50,000 people on their season-ticket wait list. However, there are cracks beginning to form in that strong fan base. The record for ‘no shows’ in games appear to be challenged almost every season lately. That trend can only be reversed with a reversal in the franchises success on the field.

We’ll be tracking all of the schedule release news here on Mile High Report, so be sure to keep up to date on that here.

