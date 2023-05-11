Broncos schedule rumor: Leaked Packers schedule has them in Denver in Week 7

We have our first major schedule leak rumor related to the Denver Broncos. Early this morning, the full Green Bay Packers regular schedule season was leaked and it shows them playing in Denver in Week 7.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Week 7: October 22, 2023

Time: 2:25 PM Mountain

Station: CBS

The Denver Broncos have not had an easy time with the Green Bay Packers in recent years. Historically, they actually had the Packers number piling up a 6-3-1 record before the year 2000. Since then, however, they have beaten the Packers just once and that was during their 2015 Super Bowl run.

Overall, the series is tied at 7-7-1 and that includes the Broncos’ 31-24 victory over the Packers in Super Bowl 32. Hosting the Packers in Week 7 could be a good chance for Denver to secure a win as Green Bay will likely be in the midst of the transition to Jordan Love. That transition could be a little rocky to start and the Broncos could take advantage of that early in the season.

*Note: These are all rumored leaks. Nothing is verified.