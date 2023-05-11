Broncos ‘trilogy’ themed schedule release with Peyton Manning is awesome

A few weeks ago the Denver Broncos teased a trilogy themed schedule release with Peyton Manning, but in the short video it seemed like Manning wasn’t interested. It turns out, there was no escaping this event for ole Peyton.

In a series of tweets that began earlier this week, the Broncos twitter account began posting trilogy movie themed posters with Peyton Manning photoshopped and, frankly, some of them are hilariously good.

The obvious play on The Godfather here.

JC, it’s Jason Borne, err, I mean Peyton Manning.

This one is my favorite, for obvious Super Bowl ring reasons.

In an obvious Back of the Future reference, the schedule release is happening today!

What do you think of these posters? Which one is the winner for you? Share below in the comments section.

Also, I love this day each year. A lot of people don’t find it all that interesting, but the annual schedule release is like Christmas Day for me. You’ll be seeing a lot more posts from me today and tomorrow covering all of the scheduling topics. Love it!