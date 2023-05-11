The NFL has announced its 2023 regular season schedule. The Denver Broncos will have nine home games and eight away games this season. The extra home game is nice considering Denver also has one of the tougher strength of schedules this season.

Here is your full Broncos schedule for 2023:

Broncos 2023 schedule Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV 1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS 3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS 4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS 5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS 6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video 7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS 8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS 9 11/5/2023 BYE 10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN 11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC 12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX 13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS 14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS 15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD 16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network 17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS 18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

My snap reactions to this schedule would have to be the unfortunate task for these Broncos to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice in a 17-day span, with one of those being a road game on prime time. Presently, Denver is in the midst of their worst ever losing streak to the Chiefs. They have not beaten them since Week 2 of the 2015 season - a span of 15 games.

The toughest part of this schedule has to be the middle of the season starting in Week 6 at the Chiefs on through hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. That part of the schedule looks like it could make or break the Broncos’ 2023 season.

The other thing that stands out to me is that volume of prime time games the Broncos have despite have 10+ losses in four of the last five seasons. Besides the aforementioned Chiefs game on Thursday Night Football, they will also have games on Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football. None of those opponents look beatable if the Broncos languish in the same way they have in previous seasons. Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him, but any ship can be turned around and in the NFL those turnarounds can happen quickly.

What do you think of the Broncos 2023 schedule?