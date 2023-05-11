 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos schedule rumor: Leaked Vikings schedule shows primetime matchup in Denver

The full Minnesota Vikings schedule has been leaked and it appears to show them in Denver to take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The NFC North is leading the way in schedule leaks again this year. We had an earlier leak that showed the Denver Broncos playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 and now we have the Minnesota Vikings leaked schedule apparently showing a Sunday Night Football matchup on the road in Denver in Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 11: November 19, 2023
Time: 6:15 PM Mountain
Station: NBC, Sunday Night Football

The Broncos used to have a bad time beating the Vikings. Before the year 2000, they were just 4-6 against them. One of those being an amazing last second deflected pass from John Elway that was caught by Eddie McCaffrey to win the game in Minnesota. However, over the last four games the Broncos have won three of them.

Getting a primetime game at home is a huge win for Denver given how poorly their recent seasons have gone. This game in Week 11 would be a good opportunity to show a change in direction in front of a national audience, especially if they are around .500 or better around that time in the season.

*Note: These are all rumored leaks. Nothing is verified.

In This Stream

Broncos 2023 Schedule Tracker: News, rumors, and leaks

View all 7 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...