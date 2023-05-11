Broncos schedule rumor: Leaked Vikings schedule shows primetime matchup in Denver

The NFC North is leading the way in schedule leaks again this year. We had an earlier leak that showed the Denver Broncos playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 and now we have the Minnesota Vikings leaked schedule apparently showing a Sunday Night Football matchup on the road in Denver in Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Week 11: November 19, 2023

Time: 6:15 PM Mountain

Station: NBC, Sunday Night Football

The Broncos used to have a bad time beating the Vikings. Before the year 2000, they were just 4-6 against them. One of those being an amazing last second deflected pass from John Elway that was caught by Eddie McCaffrey to win the game in Minnesota. However, over the last four games the Broncos have won three of them.

Getting a primetime game at home is a huge win for Denver given how poorly their recent seasons have gone. This game in Week 11 would be a good opportunity to show a change in direction in front of a national audience, especially if they are around .500 or better around that time in the season.

*Note: These are all rumored leaks. Nothing is verified.