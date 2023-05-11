 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos vs Raiders opening odds for Week 1

The Denver Broncos open 3.5-point favorites at home against the Las Vegas Raiders with an over/under at 45 in Week 1.

By Tim Lynch
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos 2023 regular season schedule has been released and it will open up in Week 1 against the hated Las Vegas Raiders. What a perfect way for the Sean Payton era to begin and what an opportunity for this franchise to set off on the right foot to open up this new season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Week 1 to open the 2023 regular season. The over/under for this game stands at 45.

Broncos vs. Raiders opening odds for Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
ATS Betting Lines: Denver -3.5
Moneyline Odds: Denver -145 / Las Vegas +125
Over/Under: 45

The Broncos against the AFC West in recent years has been a dismal episode in the franchise’s history. They have lost 15-straight against the Kansas City Chiefs, but also 6-straight against these Raiders. Their last win was a painful 16-15 defensive win at home back in 2019. Overall, they have dropped seven of their last nine to a Raiders organization that hasn’t been all that good either over that same span of time.

If Sean Payton is going to turn things around - and I think he will - then it absolutely must start in Week 1 at home against the most hated rival in all of Broncos Country.

What do you think Broncos Country?

Poll

Do the Broncos beat the Raiders in Week 1?

view results
  • 80%
    Yes.
    (200 votes)
  • 19%
    Yes, but forced.
    (48 votes)
248 votes total Vote Now

