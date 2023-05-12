RAS-sing you: relative athletic score of every Denver Bronco draft pick 2014-2023

Relative athletic score (RAS) was developed by math geeks to help compare football athleticism within position groups. The formula looks at all of the measurables from the combine (or Pro-Day) and then generates a value on a scale of zero to ten. Of course, this is just a tool and used without film study, it can lead to some very dubious draft decisions, but we’ll get into that later.

Players that opt out of too many drills at the combine don’t get RAS scores, because you have to do most drills to get one.

Over the last ten drafts the Denver Broncos have selected 69 players who have done enough of the drills to get a RAS score. The RAS for all 69 is contained in the table below. The two best RAS values were obtained by Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning. Both got 9.98. That is not to say that Browning and Meinerz tested the same. Remember Meinerz is compared to other IOL guys while Browning was compared to other linebackers. Both men tested extremely well relative to their position group, hence the RELATIVE part of RAS.

RANK Name Pos Year College RAS pick 1 Quinn Meinerz OC 2021 Wisconsin Whitewater 9.98 98 2 Baron Browning LB 2021 Ohio State 9.98 105 3 Patrick Surtain II CB 2021 Alabama 9.96 9 4 Cody Latimer WR 2014 Indiana 9.93 56 5 Noah Fant TE 2019 Iowa 9.89 20 6 Connor McGovern OG 2016 Missouri 9.87 144 7 Bradley Roby CB 2014 Ohio State 9.83 31 8 Courtland Sutton WR 2018 Southern Methodist 9.81 40 9 Damarri Mathis CB 2022 Pittsburgh 9.71 115 10 Justin Hollins LB 2019 Oregon 9.68 156 11 Riley Moss CB 2023 Iowa 9.68 83 12 Tyrie Cleveland WR 2020 Florida 9.65 252 13 Luke Wattenberg OC 2022 Washington 9.59 171 14 Caden Sterns FS 2021 Texas 9.57 152 15 Bradley Chubb DE 2018 North Carolina State 9.51 5 16 Garett Bolles OT 2017 Utah 9.45 20 17 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 2023 Oklahoma 9.41 63 18 Justin Simmons FS 2016 Boston College 9.38 98 19 Drew Lock QB 2019 Missouri 9.37 42 20 Nik Bonitto DE 2022 Oklahoma 9.36 64 21 Matt Henningsen DT 2022 Wisconsin 9.33 206 22 Josh Furman SS 2015 Michigan 9.27 252 23 Jeff Heuerman TE 2015 Ohio State 9.17 92 24 Michael Ojemudia CB 2020 Iowa 9.15 77 25 Marquiss Spencer DT 2021 Mississippi State 9.03 253 26 Paxton Lynch QB 2016 Memphis 8.97 26 27 Drew Sanders LB 2023 Arkansas 8.97 67 28 Brendan Langley CB 2017 Lamar 8.78 101 29 Javonte Williams RB 2021 North Carolina 8.78 35 30 Derrek Tuszka DE 2020 North Dakota State 8.65 254 31 McTelvin Agim DT 2020 Arkansas 8.55 95 32 Royce Freeman RB 2018 Oregon 8.26 71 33 Greg Dulcich TE 2022 UCLA 8.23 80 34 Andy Janovich FB 2016 Nebraska 8.11 176 35 DaeSean Hamilton WR 2018 Penn State 8.09 113 36 Taurean Nixon CB 2015 Tulane 7.96 251 37 Faion Hicks CB 2022 Wisconsin 7.84 232 38 Michael Schofield OT 2014 Michigan 7.68 95 39 Dalton Risner OC 2019 Kansas State 7.66 41 40 Jonathon Cooper DE 2021 Ohio State 7.61 239 41 Delarrin Turner-Yell SS 2022 Oklahoma 7.47 152 42 Lloyd Cushenberry III OC 2020 Louisiana State 7.36 83 43 Lamin Barrow LB 2014 Louisiana State 7.34 156 44 Juwann Winfree WR 2019 Colorado 7.14 187 45 Seth Williams WR 2021 Auburn 6.86 219 46 Jerry Jeudy WR 2020 Alabama 6.76 15 47 Eyioma Uwazurike DT 2022 Iowa State 6.58 116 48 Isaiah Mckenzie WR 2017 Georgia 6.37 172 49 Jamar Johnson SS 2021 Indiana 6.19 164 50 Dre'Mont Jones DT 2019 Ohio State 6.13 71 51 Isaac Yiadom CB 2018 Boston College 6.12 99 52 Ty Sambrailo OT 2015 Colorado State 5.89 59 53 Carlos Henderson WR 2017 Louisiana Tech 5.75 82 54 Max Garcia OC 2015 Florida 5.73 133 55 Josey Jewell LB 2018 Iowa 5.67 106 56 De'Angelo Henderson RB 2017 Coastal Carolina 5.66 203 57 Corey Nelson LB 2014 Oklahoma 5.45 242 58 Shane Ray DE 2015 Missouri 5.23 23 59 Sam Jones OG 2018 Arizona State 4.87 183 60 Matt Paradis OC 2014 Boise State 4.85 207 61 David Williams RB 2018 Arkansas 4.76 226 62 Keishawn Bierria LB 2018 Washington 4.32 217 63 Montrell Washington WR 2022 Samford 4.32 162 64 Kary Vincent FS 2021 Louisiana State 4.10 237 65 Darius Kilgo DT 2015 Maryland 3.94 203 66 Justin Strnad LB 2020 Wake Forest 3.83 178 67 Demarcus Walker DE 2017 Florida State 3.19 51 68 Will Parks SS 2016 Arizona 3.15 219 69 Lorenzo Doss CB 2015 Tulane 2.72 164

Only five Bronco draft picks over the last ten drafts have had a RAS below 4. Those five are Darius Kilgo, Justin Strnad, Demarcus Walker, Will Parks and Lorenzo Doss.

Kilgo played 325 defensive snaps during his 3-year NFL career. Doss played 88 over four seasons. Strnad is somehow still on the Broncos despite his terrible defensive snaps when he was forced to play. Demarcus Walker is still playing. The incredibly stiff and slow DE had a career year last season with the Titans, generating 17 QB pressures and 7.0 sacks. He now has 19.5 career sacks, about half of which came in his four years on the Broncos. I’m so glad we used the 51st overall pick on him.

Will Parks has been much travelled since he left the Broncos in 2020. He has been on the Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins and Jets. He signed a vet min deal to play for the Jets in 2023. While he has almost 2600 defensive snaps in his career, he has only accrued about 300 of those over the last two+ seasons since the Broncos released him.

Some other players that the Broncos have drafted who have had “poor” RAS scores make sense after the fact: David Williams, Keishawn Bierria, Sam Jones, Shane Ray, Carlos Henderson, Ty Sambrailo, Corey Nelson, Isaac Yiadom and Jamar Johnson. All of them were bad players in the NFL (if they played at all). Our front office was swayed by film to draft them despite their poor combine performances.

Other guys who are still on the roster with poor RAS scores include:

Trell Washington (4.32)

Josey Jewell (5.67)

Eyioma Uwazurike (6.58)

Jerry Jeudy (6.76)

Not all of the “poor” RAS draft picks were wasted picks though. Parks was a solid piece of the last years of the NFZ. Matt Paradis was an above average center until his hips gave out. Kary Vincent was traded for draft capital. Corey Nelson was a solid special teams player. Dre’Mont Jones is an above average DE/DT and we already talked about the niche the Walker has created for himself in the NFL as the only slow-footed pass rush specialist in the league.

I had forgotten that Jerry Jeudy performed as poorly as he did at the combine. His relatively slow short shuttle dragged his RAS down. Jeudy’s ten yard split was the same as Thomas Incoom who weighs 70 more pounds.

Jeudy tested so poorly possibly because he knew he was going to be a first round pick. This is why so many guys who know they are going in the first round, skip many of the drills at the combine - those drills can only hurt them.

Seeing Cody Latimer’s score also goes a long way to explain why the Broncos wasted used the 56th overall pick on him. We know now, that Latimer has nowhere near Jeudy’s ability as a receiver in the NFL. Hence the need for more than just combine data. Anyone with eyes could tell you that Jeudy was a much better receiver coming out of college than Latimer.

RAS values also explain why the Broncos traded up to get Riley Moss. Why we got a steal in Connor McGovern and Baron Browning and why we used day three picks on Caden Sterns, Luke Wattenberg, Justin Hollins, Tyrie Cleveland, Matt Henningsen and Marquiss Spencer.

Moss has the RAS and the tape as did Browning in college.