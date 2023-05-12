Broncos officially sign 15 college free agents

As the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was being announced, all 32 teams, including the Denver Broncos were making calls trying to secure their rookie class. Throughout the night and following days, players would announce that they have agreed to sign with the Broncos, but now, it is official. The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed a total of 15 undrafted free agents to their roster.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Broncos waived guard Parker Ferguson and running back Tyriek McAllister to make room for the incoming undrafted rookie class.

Here are the 15 total undrafted rookies the Denver Broncos have signed to their roster.

South Carolina tight end, Nate Adkins

Iowa inside linebacker, Seth Benson

Princeton guard, Henry Byrd

Jackson State wide receiver, Dallas Daniels

Western Colorado cornerback, Darrious Gaines

Houston cornerback, Art Green

Incarnate Word wide receiver, Taylor Grimes

Old Dominion outside linebacker, Marcus Haynes

Central Michigan outside linebacker, Thomas Incoom

South Florida offensive tackle, Demontrey Jacobs

Kent State tight end, Kris Leach

Youngstown running back, Jaleel McLaughlin

Penn State nose tackle, P.J. Mustipher

Illinois offensive tackle, Alex Palczewski

Fort Valley State running back, Emanuel Wilson

Notable undrafted free agents

Cornerback, Art Green - 6’1”, 201 pounds

If you can get an undrafted rookie cornerback with the size of Art Green, 6’1”, 201 pounds who also runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, you make that deal. Now, you need more than size and speed to be a successful cornerback, but he has traits you cannot teach and gives the Broncos a bit of a developmental project at cornerback.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Green listed as a priority free agent and had this to say about the Broncos' newly signed cornerback.

SUMMARY: Arther “Art” Green grew up in the St. Louis area and played safety and receiver at Parkway Central High. He also set the school record in the 100 meters (11.04 seconds) and placed top 10 in the state in relays. Because of academics, he went the juco route, and he moved to cornerback full-time in 2018. A three-star juco recruit, he signed with Houston (over SEC offers) in 2020 and became a full-time starter in 2022, leading the team with 10 passes defended). Green has pressman size, but has also shown considerable growth understanding zone concepts and route recognition to better know when to stay patient and when to swoop in for plays on the ball. His footwork lacks desired fluidity and technical grace, which hurts his ability to stay connected. His look-and-lean and ball skills flashed during EastWest Shrine Bowl practices. Overall, some NFL teams follow a simple formula at corner: They want tall, long athletes who can run. Green falls in that category.

The Broncos' depth at cornerback is not great, so Green will have a chance to prove himself to the team this weekend and throughout the summer. He is a name from this group that I am keeping an eye on as we head into training camp.

EDGE, Thomas Incoom - 6’2”, 262 pounds

Incoom is the Broncos highest rated undrafted rookie in this group and now joins a fairly deep edge rushing unit. He is a powerful edger rusher who can give the Broncos a player who can set the edge while also providing a pass-rushing threat.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had a 4th to 5th round grade on Incoom, so the Broncos potentially got themselves some value here.

SUMMARY: A one-year starter at Central Michigan, Incoom lined up as an edge rusher in defensive coordinator Robb Akey’s 4-2-5 base. A high school tight end who was new to football, he moved to pass rusher at Valdosta State and blossomed after transferring to Central Michigan, finishing as one of only four FBS players with at least 11.0 sacks and 18.0 tackles for loss in 2022. Despite seeing a lot of chips and extra attention, Incoom wins with the initial movements to get going quickly, attacking with a balanced blend of quickness, power and effort. However, he isn’t overly creative and tends to rely more on his motor than instincts to break down blockers and get home. Overall, Incoom isn’t known for his crafty counter measures, but he has the upfield athleticism and edge-setting presence to provide an NFL team value as both a pass rusher and run defender. His game is reminiscent of Dorance Armstrong, a useful edge rusher in an NFL rotation. GRADE: 4th-5th Round

The Broncos have a fairly deep edge rushing unit, but they have more questions than answers with this unit. So, Incoom has a chance to make some noise this summer and crack the Broncos' 53-man roster. He will need to prove himself as a reliable edge defender but also on special teams. If he can do that, I think he has a good shot at making this roster.

Illinois offensive tackle, Alex Palczewski - 6’6”, 303 pounds

The Broncos' tackle depth is an issue and anyone signed to the roster has a chance to carve themselves out a role with this team moving forward. This is why I am including Palczewski on this list.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him graded as a priority free agent and talked about his football experience and versatility

SUMMARY: Alex Palczewski (pal-CHESS-key), who is one of three boys, is the son of Polish immigrants who came to the U.S. in the mid-1980s. At Prospect, he was a four-sport letterman (football, track, water polo, wrestling), although he missed most of his junior season with a fractured vertebra. He was a starting senior right guard in Prospect’s option offense. A three-star recruit, Palczewski committed to Illinois where he set a Big Ten record with 65 career starts across three different positions (finished his career with 4,390 offensive snaps). He has physical, insistent hands at the point of attack and stays after his blocks to spring runs. Although he plays with quickness, his footwork gets sloppy in his pass sets and he finds himself out of control at the second level. His wide hands invite rushers to bully him. Overall, Palczewski has played a lot of football with experience at both tackle and guard, but he can too easily be knocked off balance and struggles to sustain. GRADE: Priority Free Agent

Until the Broncos sign a veteran swing tackle, the non-starters on the roster will be fighting to be the third or fourth tackle on the roster. It will be an interesting battle to watch throughout the summer and hopefully, one of the new guys can impress and provide depth at that position for the Broncos.

Youngstown State running back, Jaleel McLaughlin - 5’8”, 192 pounds

I am always a sucker for an undrafted rookie running back breaking out and making the team, and I think Jaleel McLaughlin can be that guy this year. He is not the biggest back in the world, but he has some big-time speed and explosiveness.

Jaleel McLaughlin brought that Nashville Jet Fuel to Youngstown State and left some vapor trails through this SEC defense… #NFLDraft



Almost burns as good as Prince’s Fried Chicken. pic.twitter.com/D7eev7SxQx — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 24, 2023

The Broncos' depth at running back is iffy at best and the position lacks speed overall. So, a player like McLaughlin has a chance to carve out a role on offense. He runs bigger than his size but is also a burner and could thrive under head coach/play-caller, Sean Payton.

I am excited to see what McLaughlin can do and hopefully, he can develop into an explosive change of pace back for the team moving forward.