Mike Clay ranks Broncos’ revamped offensive line 9th best in NFL

According to Mike Clay on Twitter, the Denver Broncos have a pretty solid offensive line group heading into the 2023 regular season. He reviewed the projected starting offensive line groups for all 32 NFL teams and it looks like Sean Payton’s transformation of the offensive line is already well under way to becoming one of the league’s top units.

2023 NFL Offensive Line Unit Ranks and potential starters.



The Eagles remain elite...and the 49ers surprisingly low (Trent is a stud, but the rest of the line doesn't quite stack up) pic.twitter.com/tOibRAbK6Q — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 12, 2023

During the free agency period, Payton and the Broncos focused heavily on the offensive line. Their two biggest contracts in total dollars went to that unit.

The first was Ben Powers who very early into the legal tampering period had reportedly agreed to terms with the Broncos. He ultimately signed a four-year deal worth $51.5 million and $28.5 million in total guarantees. He was the fourth best offensive lineman last year according to Sports Info Solution, but he was particular strong as a run blocker.

Hours later on the same day, news then broke of a massive contract agreement between right tackle Mike McGlinchey and the Broncos. The deal turned out to be a five-year contract worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million in total guarantees. He too was known as an elite run blocker, which really hints at the direction Payton intends to go with his offensive scheme in 2023.

Frankly, I also felt Garett Bolles was a superior run blocker too and we all know that Quinn Meinerz is a pancake machine in the run game. The only concern really is at center, but with the focus being on running the football it may help Lloyd Cushenberry overall too. I like the whole unit, but the only question is ... can the group stay healthy during a long season?