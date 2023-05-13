Denver Broncos: Top 3 biggest trap games of 2023

With the 2023 schedule officially dropping, let’s take a look at which three games Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos should be wary of going into the season.

Week 4: Broncos @ Chicago Bears

As we saw last season, when in the right offensive scheme, Justin Fields is a pain in the ass to handle for any defense. This Bears offense has the potential to surprise a lot of defenses early on in 2023 after acquiring both wide receivers D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool via trade to help Fields develop as a passer. Between Fields’ mobility and some new pass-catching threats in the Windy City, Payton and the Broncos have to prepare carefully before heading into this one.

Week 7: Green Bay Packers @ Broncos

The Packers are another NFC North team that I foresee Broncos fans checking off as wins before the season starts. Yes, this is a must win for the Broncos and as of now should be the favorite to win the game, but I still think that even though Aaron Rodgers is gone the Packers will be a tough out for a lot of opponents they face this year. The Packers still have one of the best running back tandems in the league with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and one of the best secondary's led by lockdown corner Jaire Alexander. If passing the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense remain as issues for the Broncos going into 2023, this potential win might be in jeopardy.

Week 16: New England Patriots @ Broncos

Sean Payton and Bill Belichick are 2-2 when facing off against each other as head coaches and one will be looking to break the deadlock this season. I don’t need to explain why playing one of the best coaches of all time is a trap game, but at this point in the season (week 16) when the Broncos and Patriots will both likely be in the wild card hunt, it’s a game that is a must win for either side and will bring another level of preparation out of both Payton and Belichick.

Broncos News

Broncos' 2023 schedule announced

The Broncos’ 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

Broncos make 4 roster cuts to make room for UDFAs

The Broncos have cut four players to make room for their undrafted free agent signings.

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.