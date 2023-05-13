Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he expects running back Javonte Williams to be ready for the start of training camp

Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with the media after today’s rookie minicamp practice and had some very encouraging news regarding injured running back, Javonte Williams. He told reporters that he expects Javonte to be ready for the start of training camp and is hopeful that he may not need to start on the PUP.

Sean Payton says there is a “good chance” RB Javonte Williams could be ready for the start of training camp. Said his rehab has been excellent. Payton said there is optimism he won’t have to begin camp on PUP. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) May 13, 2023

If true, this is a promising update regarding the Broncos rehabbing running back. Many assumed that Javonte Williams would miss a chunk of the season or at least, be far from 100% this year. However, Payton is saying he will be ready for the start of camp and that he may even avoid the PUP is wonderful news.

As we know, Javonte Williams suffered a major knee injury during their early season matchup against the Raiders. In that game, he tore multiple ligaments including his ACL and faced a long rehab process. The rehab and return to their former selves is never guaranteed after significant injuries like this, so it is encouraging to get such positive news here.

With all that said, it is still only mid-May and we are over two months away from the start of training camp, so hopefully Williams continues heading in the right direction.

If the Broncos can get a fully healthy, or even close to 100% Javonte Williams back for the start of the season, that would be huge. He has flashed big-time upside during his short time with the Broncos and should flourish under new head coach and playcaller Sean Payton. Add in a (hopefully) healthy and improved offensive line and all the ingredients are there for a successful season for him.

Keep in mind, the Broncos did sign veteran Samaje Perine during free agency, so they do have some insurance at the position if Williams needs more time. Even if Williams is ready for the start of camp, I would assume Perine to get the bulk of work early on as they ease him back into action.

At the end of the day, this was some unexpected good news regarding a player many assumed would not be a factor for much of this season. We shall see if it comes true, but I will take good news like this over bad news any day of the week.