Sean Payton says the hope and goal is to have joint practices with the Rams ahead of the preseason finale

Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with the media after today’s rookie minicamp practice and provided an update on a potential joint practice. He told reporters that the “hope and goal” is to have joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams in Denver ahead of their preseason finale.

Nothing is official just yet, but it seems to be trending that way as we near the start of training camp.

The Broncos play the Rams in their preseason finale, so it makes sense for the two teams to have joint practices ahead of their game. We saw the Broncos do the same thing last year when they hosted the Dallas Cowboys for joint practices before defeating them in the preseason finale.

At this point and time, the Broncos would have concluded their training camp schedule but having joint practices adds some extra evaluations for coaches. The players will be tired of going one-on-one with their teammates for nearly two weeks so adding some new blood always makes things fun. It also provides a big test for your offense and defense to see how they match up against another team prior to the season.

The Rams will bring offensive mastermind Sean McVay and veteran Matthew Stafford, so the Broncos' defense will get tested during these joint practices. Watching a talent like receiver Cooper Kupp go up against Patrick Surtain II during practice will be a treat as well. Obviously, on defense, they have Aaron Donald and he will bring the fight to the Broncos' interior offensive line.

These joint practices have yet to be finalized, but it sounds like we will hear something about it sooner rather than later.