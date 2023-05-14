Have the Broncos done enough this offseason to turn things around?

In our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked Denver Broncos fans a couple of questions. The most important questions I wanted to gauge from fans was whether or not Sean Payton and the Broncos have done enough to begin to turn things around in Denver.

Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft are both complete, so we should be able to - as opinionated fans - take a wild ass guess as to whether or not this franchise is on the cusp of turning the corner after a long seven-year period of despair. The results suggest fans are pretty much evenly divided on this topic with 54% thinking they have done enough and 46% believing the road back to relevancy is longer.

I think a lot of us have had our eternal offseason optimism curtailed by the back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back seasons of disappointment. Many of us are likely solidly in the “prove it” mentality.

While I am optimistic that Payton will get this franchise competitive again, I am also in that mindset. I’ll be hopeful, but I’m not buying any tickets right now. I’m not dropping a pretty penny on a home game until I feel like I won’t be bummed out afterwards. Sucks to say that, but its factual.

The other question we asked this week was whether or no the Broncos should try to sign running back Kareem Hunt.

I was thinking this was yes, until I saw a report that the Minnesota Vikings were likely to move on from Dalvin Cook as a post-June 1st cut. If that’s the case, I’d much rather see Cook in the orange and blue. More than likely, he’d want to go to a contender though so I am not sure how realistic that would be.

What do you think of both these results? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.