2023 schedule breaks nicely for Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Now that the NFL schedules have been released, the way-too-early predictions have already started.

For the Denver Broncos, there’s definitely hope and optimism that Sean Payton can end this seven-year flaming dumpster fire now that we know the full schedule.

Regarding sports betting at DraftKings Sportsbook, the schedule release has not altered the Broncos 8.5 wins from the release in late March. But there’s definitely a path to 9 wins for Denver based on the schedule. But that’s a prediction and there’s way too much we don’t know right now. Plus, there’s not great value in the Broncos’ win totals right now. Both the over and under are at -110.

What does stand out with Denver’s schedule, at least on paper, there’s no rough stretch. There’s a great balance of home and away, and the three trips to the east are broken up nicely.

As for the games, the Broncos need a fast start, ideally 2-0. Then with the three-game road trip to Houston, LA and Detroit, Denver needs to win two games in that stretch.

As for a way-too-early prediction, the Broncos finally end their losing streak to the Kansas Chiefs.

Broncos News

Broncos 2023 inside linebackers outlook: Josey, Alex and rookie | 9news.com

The Denver Broncos are second-line deep in inside linebacker talent after drafting Drew Sanders to go with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton.

Broncos' Lloyd Cushenberry says 'we're hungry, but no point in talking about it'

Partnering with UnitedHealthcare, Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry presented the graduating 29 fifth graders at Wyatt Academy with new bikes and helmets.

Denver Broncos schedule 2023: Takeaways, predictions - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Sean Payton and the Broncos will open the 2023 season with two consecutive home games.

Five storylines for the 2023 season that came out of the Broncos’ schedule release - Denver Sports

It starts at the very beginning, a very good place to start … and for Sean Payton, fast two-game starts have always meant big seasons.

NFL News

2023 NFL win total predictions: Over/under picks for all 32 teams - ESPN

The initial Caesars win total projections for the 2023 NFL season are out. Where does your team fall in the over/under debate?

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle on trying out at long snapper for Steelers: 'Let's go do it. It's not a joke'

Nick Boyle isn’t just swapping sides in a bitter rivalry. He’s switching positions, too. The former Ravens tight end is trying out as a long snapper at the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp this weekend.

2023 NFL season: Top five position groups in football

With the free agency frenzy and 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, Bucky Brooks evaluated each roster to determine which teams possess the most imposing units to face on game day. Here are the top five position groups in football right now.

NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10!

The free agency frenzy's in the rearview mirror, the draft is in the books -- and the schedule is out. So ... would 2023 award prognostication feel premature? No chance! Marc Sessler provides his Way Too Early Top 10 QB Candidates For MVP?

Tom Brady working toward acquiring minority stake in Raiders

Tom Brady is working toward a deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

With Eugene Chung, NFL fumbled. He deserves a shot at head coach

Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung deserved a shot to be a head coach in the NFL. The league blew that opportunity with a self-inflicted wound.

NFL strives to bolster girls' flag football across all levels - ESPN

After seeing how the Falcons helped grow girls' flag football in Georgia, the NFL is taking steps to fuel it as well.