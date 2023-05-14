Report: Broncos are signing quarterback Ben DiNucci

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who most recently played in the XFL is signing with the Denver Broncos. He was among the veterans trying out for the team during the rookie mini-camp, and he apparently showed enough to the team to make the team.

Broncos are signing former XFL standout QB Ben Dinucci after his performance at the teams’s minicamp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2023

DiNucci is a former seventh-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 NFL Draft and he quickly became a fan favorite. He has one career start under his belt where he completed 21 out of 40 passes for 180 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys ended up losing that game by the score of 23 to 9. Since then, DiNucci has served as a backup but was eventually waived by the Cowboys. He then was drafted by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons and passed for 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Now, he will serve as depth behind starting quarterback Russell Wilson and compete with Jarrett Stidham for the Broncos' backup quarterback job. No corresponding move has been announced, but I would assume reserve quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s roster spot is in jeopardy after this signing.

I would expect DiNucci to serve as the Broncos' third quarterback throughout training camp and the preseason, but he likely faces long odds of making the team. However, he seems like a potential lock to be among the players signed to the Broncos practice squad. With that said, his performance during camp and the preseason will determine his fate with the team.