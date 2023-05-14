Report: Broncos are signing running back Jacques Patrick

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are signing running back Jacques Patrick. He was the XFL’s second-leading rusher this past season and was among the veterans trying out for the team during the rookie mini-camp practices.

Per source, Broncos have agreement with former 49ers and XFL running back Jacques Patrick, a huge back (6-3, 234) with TB-FB versatility, pending physical tomorrow. Patrick No. 2 in XFL this season with443 yds off 115 carries. Patrick and DiNucci to sign off tryouts. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 14, 2023

He is a large back at 6’3”, 234 pounds and now will serve as depth at running back for the Broncos moving forward. He recently played for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahams and was the league's second-leading rusher. He rushed the ball 115 times for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was also a productive pass catcher for them and caught 30 passes for 238 yards. This earned him a tryout with the Broncos during their rookie mini-camp and he showed the team enough to get signed.

Patrick has bounced on and off practice squads throughout his NFL career. He spent the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad but then bounced on and off the Bengals, 49ers, Panthers, and Ravens rosters during the 2021 season. He then rejoined the Bengals in 2022 but was waived during the final cuts. From there, he went to the XFL and is now a member of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos depth behind Javonte Williams and veteran Samaje Perine is iffy at best, so Patrick has a shot at making this team. It is likely we see another back released to make room for Patrick, so that will likely help his chances as well. He will need to showcase his talents as a running back, pass catcher, pass blocker and on special teams if he wants to make the Broncos roster or practice squad.