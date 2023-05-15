Horse Tracks: The importance of seizing a Broncos opportunity

On Friday, May 12, the Denver Broncos coaches held a minicamp for rookies. During this brief 3-day spasm of spring football, over 15-players were also invited to tryout for the Broncos. Without logos on their helmets and long odds to make the team, there were a couple who broke through to get contracts from the Broncos.

Former Dallas and XFL QB Ben DiNucci did enough to impress Sean Payton and the coaching staff. Rounding out a QB room for training camp behind Russell Wilson and Jared Stidham, it’s a tall order to project he makes the regular season roster, but then again, so was making this squad in the first place.

While DiNucci’s odds may be long as a quarterback, the second player that the Broncos signed may not have as tough a row to hoe to make the team. Jacques Patrick, who bounced around the league throughout his career, was an impressive running back in the XFL, emerging as the second-leading rusher. With Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine seemingly already locked in ahead of him, there is an excellent opportunity for him to pocket a roster spot come cut-down day.

Broncos Country has long loved the underdog longshots to make the team. This year, there are two to keep an eye on. These are guys who saw an opportunity to make something happen for themselves and they grabbed it with both hands and didn’t let go. Will they be on the final 53 when the season starts? Don’t count them out. They’ve turned house money into contracts and very well could do it again. Never underestimate the power of a pair of fighters with their back against the wall.

