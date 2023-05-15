Report: Broncos waive four undrafted rookies

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived four of their undrafted free agents. Those four players being former Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, and Fort Valley State running back, Emanuel Wilson.

The Broncos had their rookie minicamp this past weekend and apparently, the coaches did not like what they saw from some of their undrafted rookie class. So out of the original 15 players from their undrafted rookie class, the Broncos are now down to 11 players.

With these four no longer on the roster, that likely means we will see some more additions in the coming days as they work towards filling their 90-man roster. Klis reported earlier today that the signings of quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick will be official tomorrow. So we will see two official additions happening tomorrow, but will there be more?

Head coach Sean Payton said this past weekend that the Broncos roster is in flux right now and that we could see a few players recently released, returning to the team. One player who could be returning after these cuts in outside linebacker, Jake Martin.

“Things are in flux,” Payton said. “We’re in that process where some of these guys may come back. It’s the hard thing when you’re trying to manage the numbers. If you sign an undrafted free agent to a contract, he counts towards your number. There might be a couple players that all of the sudden may be coming back to us in a week. I don’t want to go any further than that. It varies with each player, and I know [OLB] Jake Martin was one of them.

So we shall see if the Broncos make any further signings or re-signings after these four subtractions from their roster. You have a new head coach running the show so we could see a lot of change happening with the back end of the roster as we head towards training camp.