Praise for ESPN adding Pat McAfee to their lineup

While we kind of heard whispers about the Pat McAfee show moving already, I think it is worth talking about here in the dregs of the offseason.

I’m a big fan of Pat’s show. It isn’t because I’m a bro or a jock. I like Pat and what he’s done with his show because he reminds me...of me.

As a guy who writes about football willing to say what he thinks unabashedly, I’ve respected that Pat does the same thing on his show. I don’t always agree with him, but I at least can normally follow his logic (another thing I think is very underrated...he’s got some pretty smart ideas at times).

ESPN made a big splash by adding Pat McAfee’s show to their lineup and I think it is a super savvy move for them.

It will be interesting to see what changes this move will bring to the show. Hopefully nothing other than a wider prime-time audience.

