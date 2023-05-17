 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Denver Broncos have announced their three-game preseason schedule for the 2023 season.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos Rookie Mini Camp Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have announced their preseason schedule for the 2023 season. These three games did not have any confirmed dates when the NFL schedule was announced last week, but we now have these preseason dates confirmed as well.

Game 1: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

  • Friday, August 11, 2023 (8 p.m. MDT)
  • Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

Game 2: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

  • Saturday, August 19, 2023 (6:30 p.m. MDT)
  • Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

Game 3: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

  • Saturday, August 26, 2023 (7 p.m. MDT)
  • Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

We should expect a much different preseason this year with Sean Payton in charge than we saw last season with Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett took an very light workload approach to the entire offseason and while there were a lot of factors that went into the disastrous start to the season in 2022, but we’d have to account that light workload in the preseason as one of those factors.

When asked about the preseason back in March, Sean Payton was adamant that the players will play saying, “We are going to play all of them. In the preseason? Absolutely we are. That’s the preseason.”

As a reminder, here is the regular season schedule for the Broncos this season.

Broncos 2023 schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS
2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS
3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS
4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS
5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS
6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video
7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS
8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS
9 11/5/2023 BYE
10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX
13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS
14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network
17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

In This Stream

Broncos 2023 Schedule Tracker: News, rumors, and leaks

View all 13 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...