Broncos announce 2023 preseason schedule

The Denver Broncos have announced their preseason schedule for the 2023 season. These three games did not have any confirmed dates when the NFL schedule was announced last week, but we now have these preseason dates confirmed as well.

Game 1: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Friday, August 11, 2023 (8 p.m. MDT)

Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

Game 2: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, August 19, 2023 (6:30 p.m. MDT)

Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

Game 3: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

Saturday, August 26, 2023 (7 p.m. MDT)

Game airs on Channel 20 in Denver

We should expect a much different preseason this year with Sean Payton in charge than we saw last season with Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett took an very light workload approach to the entire offseason and while there were a lot of factors that went into the disastrous start to the season in 2022, but we’d have to account that light workload in the preseason as one of those factors.

When asked about the preseason back in March, Sean Payton was adamant that the players will play saying, “We are going to play all of them. In the preseason? Absolutely we are. That’s the preseason.”

