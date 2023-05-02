 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos Reacts Survey: Which Broncos’ draft pick are you most excited about?

The Denver Broncos only had five draft picks last weekend. Which one are you most excited about? Vote in our survey.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NCAA Football: Kent State at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With no early picks, it felt like it was a good idea to run a different kind of post-draft survey this year. Let’s pick the Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft pick that you are most excited about. I have my pick, but I’ll save that for the results post on Friday. I don’t want to corrupt the results here.

Let’s recap the Broncos 2023 draft class below and share in the comments which guy you are most excited about after you’ve made your vote!

Broncos Draft Class 2023

Round Pick Player Position School Info Video
Round Pick Player Position School Info Video
2 63 Marvin Mims Jr. WR Oklahoma Scouting Report Highlights
3 67 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas Scouting Report Highlights
3 83 Riley Moss DB Iowa Scouting Report Highlights
6 183 JL Skinner S Boise State Scouting Report Highlights
7 257 Alex Forsyth C Oregon Scouting Report Highlights

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...