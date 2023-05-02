Broncos Reacts Survey: Which Broncos’ draft pick are you most excited about?

With no early picks, it felt like it was a good idea to run a different kind of post-draft survey this year. Let’s pick the Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft pick that you are most excited about. I have my pick, but I’ll save that for the results post on Friday. I don’t want to corrupt the results here.

Let’s recap the Broncos 2023 draft class below and share in the comments which guy you are most excited about after you’ve made your vote!

