Broncos Draft - Best? Worst? Biggest surprise? Most value?

Sean Payton said Saturday night that his favorite day of the draft was the day after the picks when all the “grades” come out.

“The first thing I would say is tomorrow’s the day that all the draft grades come out. I love tomorrow,” he said. “But truly, I hope three years from now when all of us will have a better idea of how this draft went, the reports will be good.”

It’s hard to imagine Payton loves reading media grades on his draft picks, but I have a feeling he’s been used to pretty good grades.

I find grading the picks impossible. How can you really assign a grade for potential? But I do love looking at opinions on why the different picks will or will not be great for our team.

So let’s grade some of my favorite evaluations from the weekend (which is really another way of saying, let’s find the ones we agree with and give them A’s!!)

Like a lot of analysts, McShay noted that “nailing a draft” is a little tough when you only have five picks, but the choice he considered Denver’s “best pick” was Riley Moss, the cornerback out of Iowa.

Pat Surtain II is of course a star locking down one of the Broncos’ cornerback spots, but opposite him? Denver is looking for answers. So I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83.

With 11 INTs and 23 pass breakups for the Hawkeyes, McShay called him “a little tight” but with enough speed and instincts to wreak havoc.

His frame allows him to compete with big receivers, but I could see him moving inside to a nickel role. Maybe he kicks back to safety, too, where Kiper has him projected. Regardless, Moss has the traits to really help this defense.

The Athletic’s author of the quintessential draft guide, “The Beast,” named Drew Sanders his “favorite pick” by the Broncos, partly because Sanders was his top-ranked linebacker in the draft class - Sanders has intriguing versatility as a “do-everything” front-seven defender... landing him at pick No. 67 is an absolute steal.”

But the player Brugler thinks could be the biggest surprise from Day 3 is Alex Forsyth, the Oregon center many scouts listed as their tops in the class, but bad injury luck pushed him down in the draft.

“Though not overpowering, he is technically sound and plays with the grit required at the pro level. The long-term outlook at center for the Broncos is far from settled, so Forsyth has a legitimate chance to move his way up the depth chart.”

Jeremiah went through his top 150 prospects and listed which teams took them and where. Based on this list, the Broncos’ first three picks had been in his top 63 and all were taken later than his ranking, making them “good value” according to Jeremiah’s placement.

Ranked #59 - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, 63rd overall pick Ranked #61 - Riley Moss, CB, 83rd overall pick Raned #63 - Drew Sanders, LB, 67th overall pick

Pete Fuitak loved the three defenders Broncos took within their five options - Drew Sanders, Riley Moss and JL Skinner:

“Drew Sanders is going to lead the team in tackles. No one cares about rough and tumble inside linebackers anymore in the draft, but Sanders is that and can push into the backfield once in a while, too. He’ll produce. Riley Moss is a ball-hawk, and JL Skinner is a big safety who can pop. This was a micro-targeted bunch with good value everywhere.

The Athletic’s Broncos beat writer sees the wide receiver as ultimately making the most immediate impact, despite having to fight a large crop of wideouts to see the field.

The Broncos have experienced depth in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and others. But Payton will design a very specific role for Mims that allows him to see the field, even if it’s not a high-volume role. His ability to stretch defenses, something he did effortlessly during each of his three seasons at Oklahoma, will make him an important puzzle piece as Denver tries to resuscitate an offense that finished last in scoring last season.

When it comes to biggest question mark, it’s probably not much of a surprise that it’s Skinner, the safety who recently tore his pectoral muscle.

“Skinner might have a chance to compete for a starting role sooner rather than later. He was Brugler’s 92nd-ranked player overall and the No. 6 safety, his stock hurt by the injury. But Skinner said he is about a month away from being fully recovered. Can he make waves in training camp?”

Your evaluations, Broncos Country?

instead of just grading, weigh in on your favorites for the Broncos in the following:

Best overall pick

Best value pick

Best Day 3 pick

Biggest surprise pick

Biggest question mark

Broncos/NFL News

Broncos 2023 NFL Draft takeaways: Will Denver’s aggressive Day 2 trades pay off? - The Athletic

Skinner might have a chance to compete for a starting role sooner rather than later. He was Brugler’s 92nd-ranked player overall and the No. 6 safety, his stock hurt by the injury. But Skinner said he is about a month away from being fully recovered. Can he make waves in training camp?

Mile High Morning: Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders faced off in high-school playoffs before becoming Broncos teammates

As The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider details in a new feature, Mims and Sanders competed against each other in the 2019 Class 5A Division I state semifinals in Texas.

Riley Moss: It's an honor (to be a Denver Bronco)

Riley Moss heard his name called late in day two of the NFL Draft when the Denver Broncos chose him with the No. 83 overall pick in the class of 2023. The Ankeny, Iowa native spent five years as a Hawkeye and was one of the biggest playmakers on the defensive side of the ball throughout his career.

Broncos TE Adam Trautman asked to be traded by the Saints: 'I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box'

After being traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Denver Broncos, tight end Adam Trautman revealed he was "hoping to get moved."

NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after the draft?

Who's up and who's down in the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft? After the wild weekend in Kansas City, resident Power Ranker Dan Hanzus reassesses the league hierarchy, 1-32.

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

Denver Broncos NFL draft picks 2023 selection analysis - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog

Let's take a closer look at each of the Broncos’ 2023 draft picks, as they're made.

Six Takeaways From the 2023 NFL Draft - The Ringer

The Eagles won, the Falcons and Patriots made some interesting decisions (for better or worse), and late-round quarterbacks are coming out of the woodwork. That and more from a full weekend of picks.

2023 NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Winners, Whiffs, Rookie Awards, and Day 3 Gems - The Ringer

The guys wrap up their NFL draft coverage this season with a recap of Rounds 4-7 as well as an assessment of this year’s draft as a whole