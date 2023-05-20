AFC West Position Group Winners

Taking a look at which teams within the AFC West have the superior position group.

Quarterback: Chiefs

The best quarterback and second best quarterback in the division aren’t up for debate. It all comes down to Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo for the third and fourth place spots.

Skill Positions: Chargers

By drafting wide receiver Quentin Johnston first round, this has bumped the Chargers up to first place over the Raiders in the skill position category. Justin Herbert now has many options to go to on offense with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett, Austin Ekeler, and now Johnston in the mix. With this bunch of playmakers though the issue isn’t with performance, it’s if they can remain healthy for Herbert throughout the season. Even though the Raiders have the best wide receiver in the division, losing Darren Waller to the Giants and Josh Jacobs not signing his franchise tag, this opens the door for the Chargers to win this category.

Offensive Line: Chiefs

This is another no brainer win for the Chiefs, especially after they were put to the ultimate test against the Philadelphia Eagles pass rush in the Super Bowl. Let’s hope the Broncos can be a close second this upcoming season after spending big money to revamp their offensive line by adding Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

Front Seven: Chiefs

After the gritty display the Chiefs put up in the trenches in the Super Bowl, this is another clear win for the Chiefs. This front seven is led by First-team All-Pro defensive tackle, Chris Jones, but also have extreme talent and athleticism behind Jones at the linebackers position with Willie Gay and Nick Bolton.

Secondary: Broncos

With a new head coach, it is hard for a unit to replicate another season of dominance the Broncos secondary had in 2022, nevertheless the Broncos have a clear advantage defending the pass in this division. Even though the Chargers secondary allowed less yards per game through the air than the Broncos did, the Broncos still had more interceptions and less passing touchdowns allowed than the Chargers secondary. You also have to consider the Broncos defense was on the field a lot more than the majority of other defenses in the league due to the horrendous offensive display in 2022. If Sean Payton can get this Broncos offense to sustain longer drives on offense, it perhaps might help the Broncos secondary improve going into 2023.

Coaching: Chiefs

Andy Reid takes the cake here for the coaching category. On both sides of the ball Reid consistently has been able to get the most out of his players, which is what separates the good coaches from the great coaches.

