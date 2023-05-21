How the Broncos can hit 9 wins

Good morning, Broncos Country!

We’ve known for a few months that the Denver Broncos regular season win total is 8.5.

That’s what DraftKings Sportsbook has had them at since March. The release of the schedule hasn’t changed that. For those interested, the over and the under are at -110, so they are not great value.

Adam Malnati and I discussed how the Broncos can hit the over on the Broncos Odds and Endzones Podcast. We agreed on how this could happen, which rarely occurs.

Here’s how Denver will hit 9 wins:

Start the season 2-0

Beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 7

Go 2-1 in the three-game road trip in Weeks 13-15

To really put themselves in a great spot for 9 wins and be a playoff team, the Broncos need to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll throw in winning 6 or 7 games at home would also help.

There’s still so much we don’t know about this Denver team. And the fact the value isn’t great, it might be wise to hold off and see how the rest of the offseason unfolds. Namely, how Russell Wilson takes to Payton and the new offense.

But the path to 9 wins is there for the Broncos. Whether they follow it remains to be seen.

Poll Will the Broncos hit 9 wins? Lock it up

No shot

Too much unknown at this point vote view results 40% Lock it up (81 votes)

10% No shot (21 votes)

48% Too much unknown at this point (96 votes) 198 votes total Vote Now

