PFF gives Broncos high offseason grade

The Denver Broncos have experienced quite an upheaval during the 2023 offseason. They kicked things off by hiring new head coach Sean Payton. He then set about to completely transform the Broncos’ offense into an image he desires by going hard towards run-oriented talent along the offensive line. Then with the 2023 NFL Draft he looked for speed and more speed.

Even so, with just five draft picks I thought for sure that PFF’s offseason grade for the Broncos was going to be less than impressive. I was wrong.

Offseason Grade: A- Denver’s biggest offseason move was hiring head coach Sean Payton to right the shipwreck that was the 2022 Broncos. The move actually cost Denver a first-round pick, so it can very fairly be viewed as part of their offseason process. Payton clearly focused heavily on the ground game, adding multiple veteran offensive linemen in free agency and spending heavily to do so. In the draft, Denver made solid picks given their situation. Marvin Mims has a chance to make an impact at receiver, but his arrival likely signals the impending departure of a wideout already on the roster.

I think both Marvin Mims and Drew Sanders are going to turn out to be huge additions to the roster in year one, but Riley Moss also looks like a guy who could end up competing early on.

From free agency, the additions of offensive linemen Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, along with tight end Chris Manhertz is likely going to immediately turn the Broncos’ offense into a run-first style attack. Frankly, this approach will likely help Russell Wilson perform much better in 2023 than he did in 2022. That alone will likely lead to more wins this season.

