According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and McManus himself, the Denver Broncos have informed kicker Brandon McManus that they are releasing him. The longtime kicker was the last remaining player from the Broncos Super 50 winning roster.

Now, the Denver Broncos have made the release official.

We've released K Brandon McManus.



A #SB50 champion, team captain and the second-leading scorer in Broncos history.



Thank you for everything you gave #BroncosCountry, @thekidmcmanus.



» https://t.co/6xGdwQGpW6 pic.twitter.com/fvT7bnx9Bb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 23, 2023

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton said McManus “will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history.”

“Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community. Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise and out of nowhere, but newly hired head coach Sean Payton has been blowing up the Broncos special teams unit. They hired two new coaches, have a new long snapper, a new punter, and now it appears, they will be in search of a new kicker.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Broncos never approached McManus about a pay cut and theorized that perhaps they have a veteran with significant salary is joining the roster soon.

A source said the Broncos did not offer McManus a pay cut prior to his release. Are the Broncos clearing salary cap room as a step towards bringing in a veteran player with a significant salary?

This move does clear up $3.75 million dollars in cap space, so Klis could be on to something here, but he is likely just speculating. Keep in mind, the Broncos still need to sign another kicker, but do need offensive line depth, perhaps another defensive lineman, and potentially a veteran corner to push second-year player Damarri Mathis and rookie cornerback Riley Moss.

Some veteran kickers on the market who may interest the Broncos include former longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby, veteran Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop, Randy Bullock, and Brett Maher.

The Broncos start OTA’s today so I think we will find out sooner rather than later if they do decide to add a veteran player and who their next kicker will be for this upcoming season.