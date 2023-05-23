Report: Broncos are working out kicker Brett Maher

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, the Denver Broncos are working out former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on Wednesday. He kicked for Sean Payton with the Saints in 2021 and made 16 of 18 kicks for him during his time with them.

Maher last kicked for the Dallas Cowboys last season and was fairly automatic for them until he had a meltdown during the postseason. He made 29 of 32 kicks (90.6%), was 9 of 9 from 20-29 yards, 5 of 5 from 30 to 39 yards, 6 of 7 from 40 to 49 yards, and an impressive 9 of 11 from 50+ yards. His longest kick was a 60-yarder he kicked against Minnesota in their 40-3 victory over the Vikings.

As for extra points, Maher made 50 of 53 kicks during the regular season but suffered the yips during the postseason. He only made 1 out of 6 extra point attempts during the postseason but made both of his field goal attempts. This poor showing is why he did not return to the Cowboys and is currently a free agent. However, it appears he will be reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver if he does well during this workout.

Maher is known for having a strong leg and his career-long of 63 yards proves that. He has also made 19 of 27 kicks from 50+ yards during his career. Adding that type of leg into the thin air of Denver is a recipe for success.

During his last two seasons in the NFL, he has made 89% and 90% of his kicks, so if he can bring that type of efficiency to Denver, he will be an upgrade over former Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. During that same span, McManus made only 83% and 78% of his kicks, so again, this could be an upgrade with the long-distance kicking being the cherry on top.