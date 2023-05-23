Report: Broncos have signed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. The former Packers and Raiders player now joins the Broncos and provides some depth to their defensive line.

The Broncos have since confirmed the signing of defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

The former undrafted free agent out of Northwestern played four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Las Vegas Raiders last season. However, he missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and was released off the Raiders' injured reserve, and was given an injury settlement.

During his career, the veteran defensive lineman has played in 59 games and totaled 21 starts. In those games, he has totaled 110 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks. Now, he joins a Broncos roster desperate for depth along the defensive line after losing defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams in free agency.

This signing is a depth move that gives the Broncos' defense a reliable two-down run-stopper who can start or play in a rotation. This also provides some veteran competition for 2022 draft picks Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen. Both will likely be given a shot to compete for that starting job, but Lancaster gives them insurance if these two do not show enough during the coming months.

It is not the sexiest of signings, but it fills a remaining need the team had coming out of the free agency period and the draft. They did sign Zach Allen to replace Dre’Mont Jones but were lacking an immediate replacement for DeShawn Williams and it appears they found that here with Lancaster.