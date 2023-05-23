Report: Broncos are re-signing offensive tackle Cam Fleming

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos are re-signing offensive tackle Cam Fleming to a one-year deal, worth up to four million dollars.

Veteran OT Cam Fleming is re-signing with the #Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. Fleming started 15 games in 2022, playing both OT spots, and now is headed back to Denver for Year 10. Deal negotiated by his agent @KyleStrongin of Range Sports. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

This is a big signing because the Broncos' depth at tackle was lacking. Fleming was a free agent and Calvin Anderson signed a free-agent deal with the New England Patriots. Then the Broncos went through the draft without drafting a tackle and were relying on Isaiah Prince, a few journeyman linemen, and UDFA’s to compete for their swing tackle position. Now, the Broncos have an established third tackle on their roster who they can rely on.

Fleming met with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason, but in the end, he decided to re-sign with the Broncos instead.

Fleming started 15 games last season at both tackle spots because of injuries to first Billy Turner at right tackle and then Garett Bolles at left tackle. He performed well in those 15 games and was arguably the Broncos' best offensive lineman last season. Now, he will join the Broncos and be the teams swing tackle behind starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos tackles now include starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, swing tackle Cam Fleming, and reserves Isaiah Prince, Christian DiLauro, Hunter Thedford, and undrafted rookies Alex Palczewski, and Demontrey Jenkins.

I really like this re-signing and it was a needed one looking at their depth. I am still concerned about their interior depth, but this really improves the Broncos' tackle depth and on paper, gives them the best group of tackles they have had in a long time.