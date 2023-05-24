Broncos Reacts Survey: Which positions groups are the strongest and weakest for the Broncos?

We will be beginning our annual 90-man Denver Broncos roster review later this week, so this is a perfect time to get a little gauge on where everyone is at on the actual state of the Broncos roster right now. With new head coach Sean Payton in charge, they have made a plethora of changes to the roster through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, which has completely shifted the focus on offense at least.

So the question now is: where are they weakest on the roster and where are they strongest? I decided to break this up into four separate questions. I wanted to run a post later this week for just the offense and then one just for the defense to cover each of the results from this survey. The SB Nation team should have the graphics and results ready by Friday or Saturday.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/V5QTLV/">Please take our survey</a>

