Looking up to perennial AFC West offseason champs

Let me start off by saying our team has no room to talk in the AFC West. This team has been completely lost for years so we have no real hill to stand on.

But here I go, nonetheless.

Can we just stop with the Chargers off-season talk sometime this decade? I’m really, REALLY tired of it. That team has been lukewarm NFL mediocrity for EVAH. Why do people every year want to talk them up?

They have such a good roster.

They are really in a great position to make a push for the playoffs.

They have such a strong defense!

Look out for the Chargers in the West...they may actually be able to give Kansas City a run for their money in 2023!

Give me a break. Just like I don’t buy hype on the Denver Broncos until they prove otherwise, no one should buy hype on the Chargers.

Their coaching is atrocious. Their QB is a regular season wonder (Phillip Rivers, anyone?). Their defense looks great until they play a good offense.

Stop giving them a pass. Especially if you actually like the Chargers and would like them to improve... until the Chargers’ ownership decides to change coaching staffs, they are going to do exactly jack and squat.

Broncos News

Broncos sign NT Tyler Lancaster

The Broncos have added a veteran player to their defensive line.

A closer look at the Broncos’ 2023 home schedule

The Broncos will host nine regular-season games in 2023, including a pair of prime-time games and a season opener against a division foe.

Broncos release K Brandon McManus

The Broncos have parted ways with one of the most productive kickers in franchise history.

Eli Manning Roasts Peyton With Epic Tweet After Emmy Award Announcement - Sports Illustrated

The younger Manning did not hold back against his big brother.

Other NFL News

NFL owners pass rule to place ball at 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out of Tuesday's OTA drills due to what he described as a tweaked calf. Rodgers, however, downplayed the issue as not "too serious."

Projected 2024 NFL draft order: Which team is No. 1? - ESPN

Two early picks for the Cardinals? Rams return to the top five? Our Football Power Index predicts the 2024 draft's early selections.

Bears' Justin Fields worried about wins, not his contract - ESPN

Justin Fields will be eligible for a contract extension after this season but he said Tuesday, "I'm not worried about contracts, I'm worried about wins. I could care less."

QB Josh Allen 'badly' wants to bring Super Bowl title to Buffalo - ESPN

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, speaking at Tuesday's practice, says he "badly" wants to bring a Super Bowl title to Buffalo.

49ers optimistic Brock Purdy will be ready for season opener - ESPN

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers hope quarterback Brock Purdy will be ready for Week 1, but reiterated there is no timetable in his recovery from a torn elbow ligament.

Thursday Night Football flex: NFL should at least be honest about priorities - Sports Illustrated

The league is prioritizing its TV partners and playing us all for idiots. Plus, Aaron Rodgers participating in OTAs, Tom Brady investing in the Raiders, another Bay Area Super Bowl and more.