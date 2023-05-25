Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Entering the draft, many did not have the Denver Broncos trading up for a receiver, but that is exactly what they did. They traded up from their 68th overall selection in the third round to the 63rd overall selection in the second round to draft Oklahoma speedster wide receiver, Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims is a 5’11’, 183 pounds receiver who is considered one of the better deep threats in this entire class. Now, he is joining the Denver Broncos offense and will hopefully be catching deep bombs from quarterback Russell Wilson for the foreseeable future.

Mims Jr. played a total of three seasons for Oklahoma and is coming off a breakout year for the Sooners. During his three-year career, he totaled 123 receptions for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. This past year. he totaled 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and 6 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per reception this past season and averaged an impressive 19.5 yards per reception during his career at Oklahoma.

The #broncos traded up to get WR Marvin Mims Jr. He can really move. Can play multiple WR spots and Sean Payton moves his WRs around a lot. But an aspect he brings to special teams is also very valuable. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nHQE71pFPS — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 4, 2023

Now with the Broncos, Mims Jr. joins a crowded receiving room that includes starters Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick. However, his ability to stretch the field gives him a shot at being an instant contributor during his rookie year with the Broncos.

Player Profile

Marvin Mims Jr. | Wide Receiver | Broncos

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 183 pounds

40-time: 4.38 seconds

Arm Length: 31 5/8”

Hands: 9”

Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10’9”

3-Cone Drill: 6.9 seconds

Experience: Rookie

Age: 21 years old

How rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. fits with the Denver Broncos

With trade rumors continuing to surround Jerry Jeudy and Courtland and K.J. Hamler once again injured, Mims Jr. has a chance to quickly find himself a role on offense with the Broncos. He was head coach Sean Payton’s first pick with the Broncos, so I expect the offensive mastermind to draw up some plays to get his explosive rookie open and hopefully for a big play.

After the draft, Payton told reporters that they had a clear vision for the receiver they were looking for, and Mims Jr. fit that. He talked about his return skills, character makeup, intelligence, and the element of speed he brings to the Broncos' offense.

Sean Payton on the vision for Marvin Mims and the receiver they are looking for:



"We had a clear vision for the receiver… he’s got return skills, character makeup, he’s smart.. he brings an element of speed." — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) April 29, 2023

Payton raved about Mims Jr’s. return skills and told reporters that there were only two “elite punt returners” in the draft and that Mims Jr. was one of them. So, we will likely see Mims Jr. being a factor in the return game this upcoming season. While at Oklahoma, he returned 33 career punts for 391 yards, so he has plenty of experience in the return game.

So we should see Marvin Mims Jr. likely contribute early on as a returner and likely as a situational deep threat for the offense. From there, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Final Thoughts

Sean Payton traded up and drafted Mims Jr. for a reason. He has a plan for him and I think we see him play significant snaps on offense sooner rather than later. If he performs well during the summer, it will be interesting to see if that allows the Broncos to move on from one of their veteran receivers.

I am excited for his potential in this offense with Sean Payton now calling the shots. He has the speed and ability to be a deep threat for quarterback Russell Wilson and those moon balls he is known for. If Payton can get Wilson back to playing well again, we could see Mims Jr. on the receiving end of many of those deep balls.