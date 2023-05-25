Let’s Get Cooking — The Denver Broncos should trade for Dalvin Cook

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Yesterday I wrote about the state of the Broncos’ running back stable. Overall, I gave the room a C+ grade due to lack of depth and the lingering injury concerns over Javonte Williams. I think Samaje Perine is a solid number two back and I do think Tyler Badie does offer some promise.

But what would happen if Williams’ recovery doesn’t go as planned and Perine were to somehow miss time with injury? Would we really be comfortable with the slate of players behind them playing a significant role for this team?

I certainly wouldn’t. And even though the Broncos would have to get creative with the cap to make it work, I truly believe the Broncos should swing for the fences and trade for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

What do they have to lose? A middle-round draft selection—perhaps a few Day 3 selections? Big deal. That’s a small price to pay for a running back whose embarked on four-straight Pro-Bowl seasons and excels at rushing and receiving.

What team is the best landing spot for Dalvin Cook? pic.twitter.com/Eiw0vYQDiz — PFF (@PFF) May 21, 2023

It’s true that Sean Payton has a tremendous job getting production out of most players at the position in his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. The list of names is quite long and reminiscent of what Mike Shanahan was able to do with virtually any back that stepped into a starting role all those years ago. That might lead many to believe that making a move for Cook wouldn’t be worth it.

“He will find a way with the guys we have now.”

Maybe. But why not take a shot, acquire one of the league’s best talents at the position and get serious about competing in the AFC West? Why not get a proven commodity who can help Denver get to the playoffs and become serious contenders for the Lombardi Trophy?

I’m really high on Denver’s receiving corps (and that article is dropping soon), but can you imagine how much having Cook in the Mile High City would open things up for offensively? I’m not to worried about having a log-jam of talent at the position. As far as any of us know, Javonte Williams might never be the same player again. And who knows if Perine, Badie, or anyone else can step up and excel this season.

But I do know this, the Broncos acquiring Dalvin Cook gives them an explosive player who can help transcend an offense that has been awful for years now. And if all that costs is a few middling draft picks and some cap creativity it’s well worth the gamble.

I’m not sure how you guys feel about it, but I’d love to hear what you have to say in the comments.

Broncos News and Tidbits

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby may have a new team soon

Mason Crosby was a star kicker for the University of Colorado. Could he make his way back West and end up being the Broncos' kicker for the 2023 season?

Perfect trade the Patriots must offer Broncos for Jerry Jeudy

This isn't what I want at all, but some Patriots fans are still hoping they can acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Denver Broncos hold tryout for 3 kickers

9News Broncos report Mike Klis writes about the Broncos holding tryouts to replace Brandon McManus. Denver brought in the trio of Brett Maher, Elliott Fry and Parker White yesterday.

Sleepers, Busts and Bold Predictions: The 2023 Denver Broncos

FTN's Sam Choudhury and Michael Dolan offer up their picks for the key names and situations to know for fantasy football on the Broncos in 2023.

NFL News and Tidbits

Lions RB David Montgomery says he feels refreshed by greater expectations in Detroit: 'I like to compete'

David Montgomery talks about signing with the Lions and the new opportunity ahead of him.

5 things learned about Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are 5 takeaways from the announcement.

Projecting early extension candidates on defense from the 2020 NFL Draft: Trevon Diggs, Alex Highsmith and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF's Brad Spielberger takes a look at defensive players from the 2020 NFL Draft class who merit extensions.

Sports Illustrated: The top 25 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Matt Verderame gives his Top 25 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

