Broncos running back Javonte Williams is limited participant in OTA practice

According to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, running back Javonte Williams was a limited participant during Thursday’s OTA practice. This is huge news since Williams is recovering from at least a torn ACL that he suffered during the Broncos' week four matchup against the Raiders.

While limited, he was still running routes and making cuts while out there on the practice field according to media members attending practice.

The big news from today's Broncos practice:



RB Javonte Williams worked in a limited capacity at today’s OTA practice, per HC Sean Payton. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) May 25, 2023

The thought heading into the offseason was that Javonte Williams probably would not be ready for the start of the regular season and may not even be 100% during the year.

However, earlier this month, Payton surprised everyone by saying he expected Williams to be ready for the start of training camp and that he may even avoid the PUP. This was met with some skepticism because of the apparent extent of Williams knee injury, but today, Williams was on the practice field for an OTA practice.

This is a huge development because getting a healthy or near 100% Javonte Williams back before the start of training camp would be a big get for the Broncos. He showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the team and could flourish under Sean Payton and behind an improved offensive line.

I would expect the Broncos to continue to bring Javonte Williams along slowly, but the fact he is on the practice field in less than eight months since he suffered his injury is shocking. He reportedly tore his ACL and LCL in his knee and the rehab for that injury usually takes a full year at least to fully recover from it. So, he is WAY ahead of the normal rehab for that injury.

With Williams being a limited participant on May 25th for the first OTA practice, I would assume he will be ready for the start of training camp.