Broncos roster review: Cornerback Delonte Hood

One of the positions with a lot of competition on the horizon at their upcoming training camp will be cornerback. It’s a given that Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, and 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss are the four featured locks to make the team. Outside of that, the final spot or two is up for grabs.

One player fighting for a back-up spot at the tail end of the roster is former Glenville State turned University of Toledo turned Peru State College (Nebraska) product Delonte Hood. Hood was an All-American and All-Mountain East Conference first-team selection for the Pioneers. He had a prolific season in 2019 where he racked up an impressive eight interceptions.

He then transferred to Toledo, but ended up heading to Peru State College in order to get more playing time. In his last season at Peru State College, he cemented himself as one of the NAIA’s best defensive players with 21 tackles, one interception, seven defended passes, and even blocked a kick on special teams. He wound up on the radar of NFL scouts and participated in the University of Nebraska’s pro day prior to the 2022 NFL Draft where he put up an impressive 4.38 40-yard dash, as well as a 6.84 3-cone and 4.20 20-yard shuttle.

He didn’t hear his name called during the draft, but wound up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and spent time on their practice squad. This off-season, he was signed to a future contract by the Denver Broncos and is vying for a spot on their roster.

Player Profile

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 192 pounds | 40-time: 4.38 seconds | Vertical Jump: 35 inches

Experience: 1st year | Age: 22 years old

2022 Statistics

No regular season stats from the 2022 season.

How does cornerback Delonte Hood fit with the Denver Broncos?

As mentioned before, the Broncos top core four at the position are solidified, but Hood definitely has a chance to compete for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Based on some of the stats above, it appears he has a knack for finding the ball and tested out very well athletically at his Pro Day. That being said, the jump from the lower divisional ranks to the NFL is steep, so it’s hard for me to imagine he will make the team outright over some other players with more league experience also competing for a spot.

Final Thoughts

I don’t think Hood will end up making the Broncos’ final 53-man roster, but I believe he merits consideration for the practice squad for further development based on high athletic scores and a knack for taking the ball away. Those things can’t be taught, so any time you find a prospect who has both of them as a defensive back, they are usually worth holding onto.